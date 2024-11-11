Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Karma Comes After A Hit-And-Run Crash

A new video has people talking after it shows a hit-and-run driver get into a much more serious accident trying to get away from the victims. Everyone loves to see people who try ducking responsibility for their actions ultimately get exactly what they deserve.

The person who shared the brutal cellphone video footage said he and his daughter were driving in Tempe, Arizona when another driver in a Saturn Vue rear ended their vehicle. The collision must’ve been at lower speeds and so didn’t do much damage, let alone hurt anyone. Still, the Saturn driver allegedly took off instead of exchanging insurance info while waiting for police.

As the victims pull up alongside the Saturn, which is driving down a multi-lane road, the other driver flips them off. We wouldn’t expect any more maturity from someone who allegedly ran from an earlier collision.

Perhaps to get away from the victims, or maybe because they weren’t paying attention to the road ahead, the Saturn driver blows through a red light. The intersection is clear until a full-size pickup truck T-bones the little crossover which spins around, then rolls before coming to a rest in a mangled heap. That’s go to hurt.

According to the victim, the other driver got out of the Saturn walked around on their own, and refused a ride to the hospital in an ambulance. We can understand why anyone would refuse that after seeing how much those rides cost. That doesn’t mean the alleged hit-and-run driver was fine since adrenaline can cause you to not feel injuries for some time after a brutal car accident.

What we can say is sometimes karma smacks you up side the head after you do something rotten. Sadly, the driver of the pickup truck now also has to deal with this person’s poor choices.

Image via BlackNovus_PH/Reddit

