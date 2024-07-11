Learn This Old School Firebird’s Backstory

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This car lives up to legend and even exceeds it.

Pontiac was one of those brands that could really be described as a gift to the automotive industry of America. With models such as the Firebird and GTO, the automaker accomplished some truly jaw dropping feats. That’s why it was, if only for a little while, one of America’s most popular performance brands. Possibly the most iconic of all of their cars had to have been the Firebird with its exotic styling and crazy engine options. So what would you do if you came across a first generation example that could wipe the floor with some modern day muscle cars?

This particular model isn’t exactly factory, as you can probably tell when the driver fires the old car up. In fact, he’s got quite a few modifications that make it a beast on both the street and the drag strip. While some restorers prefer to swap engines to a newer platform, such as the LS, this guy decided to do some wicked handy work on his already massive V8 engine.

His car is a Firebird 400 so naturally he likes the idea of keeping with its namesake. That’s exactly why he built the motor to push out 445 horsepower and 504 ft/lbs of torque. As the YouTuber, Junkcar Willy, points out, this is more than enough to spin the tires and have a lot of fun behind the wheel. On top of that, the vehicle also boasts a very unique and eye-catching color both on the inside and exterior. Overall, this is a wild American muscle car that combines the best of old school technology and the engineering prowess of someone who's been at it for decades.

