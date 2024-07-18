This New Lexus Crossover Packs a Stick Shift and the GR Corolla's Engine

Lexus

It hasn't even been a year since the Lexus LBX, the luxury brand's smallest crossover yet, entered production — and the Japanese automaker is already finding new ways to boost its smallest crossover. The Yaris-platform crossover has offered buyers in Japan, Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia a more affordable way into the Lexus lineup; now, a new performance variant known as the Lexus LBX Morizo RR, is likely to draw a new segment of enthusiast buyers.

Originally teased at this year's Tokyo Auto Salon, the LBX Morizo RR is essentially an upscale GR Yaris — all the way down to the engine. Developed with the help of Akio Toyoda himself, the LBX Morizo RR is powered by the 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-three of the GR Yaris and GR Corolla, putting down 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. That's good for 0 to 62 mph in 5.2 seconds, according to Lexus.



Lexus

Other performance upgrades to the pedestrian crossover include revised front suspension arms, the presence of full-time AWD, and 19-inch forged wheels. Lexus will offer two transmission choices on the LBX Morizo RR: an automatic eight-speed with a torque converter, and a six-speed manual transmission. Meaty rubber is also standard on the LBX Morizo RR, as the hot hatch sports 235mm tires from the factory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lexus says the design goals of the LBX Morizo RR were to "express both luxury and a presence transcending the size hierarchy of the LBX." To that end, the LBX Morizo RR features model-exclusive bumpers and color-matched fender arches, matching the lower and wider stance of the performance model. Inside, Lexus has added dedicated sports seats, aluminum pedals, and model-specific interior accents to play up its sporting mission.

Lexus

If these visual treatments don't suit your needs, Lexus will also offer a bespoke build program, allowing customers to choose interior colors, seat materials, belt colors, and interior stitching. Plus, a signature Morizo yellow will be available on the LBX's brake calipers through this custom-build program.

Story continues

"For the LBX Morizo RR, our goal was to create a vehicle beloved by genuine car enthusiasts like Morizo―a driving companion that deeply engages with the sensory delights of sound and scent, ultimately bringing a smile to their faces," said Kunihiko Endo, chief engineer for the LBX Morizo RR.

Lexus

Performance benchmarking for the LBX Morizo RR was done at Toyota's Technical Center Shimoyama as well as several race tracks in Japan. With the help of Gazoo Racing team driver Masahiro Sasaki, the team said finding the balance between spirit and relaxation was core to developing the LBX Morizo RR. Sized between the GR Yaris and GR Corolla, Lexus is asking for around $41,600 to buy the cushiest version of its rally-inspired hatches. Though we won't get this model here in the U.S., we're definitely celebrating the existence of a manual transmission, turbocharged three-cylinder Lexus hot hatch.

You Might Also Like