More Tesla Cybertrucks Registered in May than F-150 Lightnings and R1Ts Combined

With its sharp corners and dominating physical presence, spotting a Tesla Cybertruck is sure to be a jarring experience for years — but registration data shows it'll at least become a less novel one shortly. That's because sales of the Tesla Cybertruck are spiking, according to analysis of U.S. nationwide registration data by S&P Global Mobility.

Because Tesla doesn't break out individual model sales, registration data is as close as we can get to analyzing Cybertruck sales numbers, and the most recent set of data shows strong growth for the expensive electric pickup truck. With more than 3,907 registrations in May 2024, Tesla's work to ramp up production at its plant in Austin, Texas, seems to be paying off. Even better for Elon Musk's carmaker, the Tesla Cybertruck is walking away with the electric pickup truck market, beating out Ford, Rivian, and General Motors.

Specifically, Ford managed 2,353 F-150 Lightning registrations in May, while 1,237 Rivian R1Ts were registered in the same timeframe. Around 668 Chevrolet Silverado EVs were registered in May, while the GMC Hummer EV accounted for 359 EV pickup registrations, making GM's electric pickups the slowest growing in the segment. For proper context, Tesla only outperformed Ford for the month of May, with Ford holding its annual top spot so far with 13,443 between January and May. Tesla has only managed 7,879 in that same time period, while Rivian is lagging behind with 3,881 registrations.

According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Cybertruck production reached 1,300 per week just last week, indicating the brand is aiming to overtake Ford's electric truck share by the end of the year. This rapid increase in registrations is even more remarkable when you account for the transparent cost of the Cybertruck compared to its competitors. While the Cybertruck starts at just over $100,000, Ford's F-150 Lightning starts at a comparably reasonable $57,090. That's a significant number of consumers who shelled out six figures in May, allowing Tesla to momentarily overtake Ford.

"It's surprising because the Cybertruck is such a unique, one-of-a-kind, unusual vehicle, really as far out of the mainstream as you can get," said Tom Libby, associate director of industry analysis at S&P Global Mobility to Automotive News. "On the other hand, it doesn't surprise me because Elon Musk thrives on doing things like this."

Libby explained that this rise in registrations is likely a rush of its lengthy waitlist and relative newness, given the Cybertruck was launched in November 2023. With such a high price tag and a relative lack of job site capabilities, the prospects of the Cybertruck retaining its registration crown over the summer are up in the air for now.

