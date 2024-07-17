Mustang GTD Roars to Life at Goodwood Festival of Speed Hill Climb

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The Ford Mustang GTD debuts at Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The all-new Ford Mustang GTD, heralded as the most advanced and audacious Mustang to date, is set to make its first official running appearance at the renowned Goodwood Festival of Speed. This eagerly anticipated debut will showcase the Mustang GTD's prowess as it tackles Goodwood's iconic 1.2-mile hill climb.

Competing in the Batch 6A class alongside other high-performance supercars, the Mustang GTD will complete two runs per day from Thursday through Sunday. This racing-inspired Mustang is equipped with a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine, targeting over 800 horsepower. Its cutting-edge features, including active aerodynamics, carbon-ceramic brakes, and magnesium wheels, ensure performance that rivals the best in the supercar realm. The Mustang GTD will flaunt its striking Indulgent Blue color from the Extended Color Palette.

The Extended Color Palette, complementing six standard paint options, allows Mustang GTD owners to personalize their vehicles with thousands of color choices. Owners can provide a color sample to the Mustang GTD Concierge team, who will endeavor to match it from a vast array of shades. Before production, owners receive a sample to observe how the paint looks under different lighting conditions, ensuring it meets their vision. For those seeking absolute exclusivity, an Exclusive Extended Color Palette Lock-Out Option guarantees that a chosen color will not be available to any other Mustang GTD owner.

While the Mustang GTD thrills crowds at Goodwood, testing and development continue for its ambitious goal of a sub-seven-minute lap at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Ford plans to share more details about its Nürburgring endeavors and provide a broader update on the Mustang GTD during Monterey Car Week in August.

It's been a year since Ford unveiled the Mustang GTD, capturing the imagination of car enthusiasts worldwide. Today, the wait is over as the GTD makes its public debut at Goodwood, running the hill climb event and showcasing its formidable capabilities. With an estimated price tag of $325,000, this Mustang GTD is set to make a significant impact, not just with its performance but also with its customizable paint options, setting a new standard in the world of high-performance cars.

