The Perfect Bronco - The Perfect Location

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Imagine exploring the rugged beauty of the Colorado mountains, the crisp alpine air rushing in through the open windows of your meticulously restored Ford Bronco. This isn’t just any Bronco; this is a masterpiece from Velocity Restorations, renowned for their top-tier craftsmanship and custom builds. Now, you have the rare opportunity to own one of these iconic trucks for two-thirds of its original cost from Velocity. That’s because it’s for sale at Farland Classic Restoration in Denver.

The Ultimate Adventure Rig

Picture this: you’re cruising through the breathtaking landscapes of the Rockies, from the vibrant aspen forests in the fall to the snow-capped peaks in the winter. The Velocity Restorations Bronco is designed to handle it all. With its robust, Coyote crate engine, upgraded suspension, and enhanced drivetrain, this Bronco ensures you tackle any terrain with ease and confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Classic Meets Contemporary

This isn’t just a drive; it’s a journey back in time, with all the comforts of the present day. Velocity Restorations has seamlessly integrated modern amenities into this vintage beauty. Enjoy the luxury of a climate-controlled interior, state-of-the-art sound system that takes you up and down every road - dirt or asphalt. The bespoke leather upholstery and custom finishes offer an interior as stunning as the vistas outside your window.

Performance and Reliability

Under the hood, this Bronco roars to life with a powerful, fuel-injected engine. Every component, from the braking system to the drivetrain, has been carefully selected and meticulously installed to provide a driving experience that is both thrilling and dependable. Whether you’re scaling steep inclines or cruising down scenic byways, this Bronco is engineered to perform flawlessly.

Unmatched Value

What makes this opportunity truly exceptional is the price. For two-thirds of the original cost, you can own a piece of automotive history, restored to perfection by Velocity Restorations. This is more than a vehicle; it’s an investment in timeless style and unparalleled adventure.

Story continues

Make It Yours

Don’t miss out on this chance to own a Velocity Restorations Ford Bronco 1967 Ford Bronco Velocity at an incredible value. Experience the Colorado mountains like never before, with the perfect blend of classic nostalgia and modern performance. Whether you’re an avid collector, an off-road enthusiast, or someone who simply appreciates the finer things in life, this Bronco is ready to take you on the ride of a lifetime.

Ready to make this dream a reality? Contact Farland Classic Restoration today to learn more about this exceptional vehicle and to arrange a test drive. Let’s hit the trails and create unforgettable memories together.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.