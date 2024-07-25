Pro-Touring Dodge Ramcharger

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A Modern Take on a Classic SUV.

Digital artist Abimelec Arellano, known for his Instagram handle @abimelecdesign, unveiled his vision of the ultimate full-size Ramcharger. Blending classic styling cues from the first-generation Ramcharger with modern tech touches, Arellano’s Pro-Touring Ramcharger is an awe-inspiring reimagining of the classic SUV.

Arellano’s Ramcharger design features a lowered chassis for improved handling and rides on large 22-inch steel wheels. These wheels, adorned with chrome deep-dish covers featuring the Fratzog logo, are wrapped in wide performance rubber, giving the SUV a robust and aggressive stance.

The body of the Ramcharger retains its classic lines, evoking nostalgia for the original model, but integrates subtle modern elements that bring it into the 21st century. The result is a perfect blend of old-school charm and contemporary flair, making it a standout in the pro-touring scene.

Under the hood, Arellano’s Ramcharger boasts a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI HELLCAT V8 engine, delivering a staggering 707 horsepower to the rear wheels. This powerful setup ensures that the SUV is not just about looks; it’s built for performance. The HELLCAT engine, synonymous with high performance and speed, gives the Ramcharger the freedom and power to dominate the streets.

Arellano expressed his enthusiasm for the project on Instagram, stating, “I’ve always had a strong liking for Ramchargers, so I thought it’d be fun to create something for today. It’s got that pro-touring stance, large wheels, and of course, a hefty dose of freedom under the hood, in the form of none other than a supercharged V8!”

The Ramcharger nameplate is set to make a comeback in early 2025, not as a standalone full-size SUV, but as a variant of the 2025 Ram 1500. This new model will feature a 92 kWh battery pack paired with an onboard 130 kW generator. Power will be delivered through a 250 kW front and 238 kW rear electric drive modules (EDMs). The 2025 Ramcharger will also have vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-home bi-directional charging capabilities, allowing it to charge another Stellantis battery-electric vehicle or provide power back to the grid.

Abimelec Arellano’s Pro-Touring Ramcharger rendering brings the classic SUV back to life with a modern twist. Featuring a HELLCAT V8 engine, large 22-inch wheels, and a lowered chassis, this design pays homage to the original Ramcharger while incorporating the best of today’s technology. With the Ramcharger nameplate set to return in 2025 as an electrified variant of the Ram 1500, Arellano’s vision serves as a bridge between the past and the future of this iconic vehicle.

