Ram 2500 Power Wagon Concept and 2025 Ram 1500 RHO

Ram debuts ruggedly styled Power Wagon Concept and powerful 1500 RHO at SEMA, highlighting Mopar performance and off-road prowess.

Mopar has brought some serious heat to SEMA 2024 with the debut of the Ram 2500 Power Wagon Concept and the all-new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO. Designed to embody both style and capability, these trucks showcase Mopar's vision for rugged utility and power-packed performance, promising a thrilling experience for truck enthusiasts and off-road adventurers alike.

Ram 2500 Power Wagon Concept: Rugged, Powerful, and Ready for Anything

The Ram 2500 Power Wagon Concept is all about off-road swagger and heavy-duty capability. Coated in a striking Satin Stealth Sand finish with a contrasting Matte Deep Black bed, this concept truck features bold Header Orange accents on tow hooks, roof rack mounts, and other details, adding a flash of color to its robust design. Massive 20-inch black and gray wheels wrapped in 35-inch Goodyear tires ensure stability on rugged terrain, while a factory-installed Warn winch prepares the Power Wagon for pulling heavy loads or navigating challenging trails.

The off-road enhancements don’t stop on the exterior. Inside, the Power Wagon Concept is as stylish as it is practical, with brown and black leather seats, Copperhead Orange stitching, and custom interior accents. A 12-inch touchscreen, all-weather floor mats, and an instrument panel rail for devices keep the cabin both functional and comfortable. Powered by a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine housed under a Mopar sport performance hood, this beast is ready to deliver impressive performance, making it a versatile powerhouse for any adventure.

2025 Ram 1500 RHO: High-Performance Meets Bold Design

Alongside the Power Wagon, the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO joins the Ram Sport Truck lineup, bringing its own distinct style and capability. Sporting aggressive fender flares, 37-inch tires, a bed-mounted spare tire carrier, and a RamBar with powerful 12-inch LED lights, the RHO boasts a commanding presence on the road. Sturdy stamped side steps complete the exterior package, enhancing both function and style.

Inside, the RHO’s cabin features custom black Nappa leather seats with blue accents, blending luxury with durability. An instrument panel rail ensures mobile devices stay secure, even on the toughest rides. Under the hood, the 1500 RHO is equipped with Mopar’s all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane H/O SST engine, capable of delivering a thrilling 540 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque. A dual Mopar exhaust system and a lighter, agile frame add to its dynamic performance, making it the ideal truck for enthusiasts seeking power, style, and performance.

With the Ram 2500 Power Wagon Concept and the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO, Mopar has demonstrated its commitment to blending style with rugged functionality. Both trucks offer something special for enthusiasts, from high-end materials and design to formidable engines built to take on any terrain. These new Mopar-equipped Rams redefine what it means to be both tough and stylish, setting the stage for an exciting new era in the Ram truck lineup.

