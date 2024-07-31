Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Road Rage Drivers Kill Each Other In Shootout

Every day we see perplexing, sometimes downright depressing stories about road rage in different parts of the US. But this one out of Highland, California is especially bad after a motorcyclist and driver got into a minor accident, then decided to shoot each other in a parking lot, both of them dying.

It all started on the 210 Freeway the night of July 27 as the motorcycle was lane splitting, a legal practice in California, but clipped the car as it passed. Instead of stopping to exchange information, the rider allegedly kept going, reports ABC7.

Angry, the driver followed and there was some sort of exchange between the two. Both vehicles exited the freeway and pulled into a parking lot. That’s when a confrontation exploded and both men pulled out guns, shooting each other.

Neither the motorcyclist nor the driver survived their wounds.

What’s even more tragic is the driver had his two young children, ages 2 and 5, in the backseat of the car. Those kids probably saw their father gunned down and now get to grow up without him. All that over a minor accident on the freeway.

We know people don’t think things through often when they get angry while driving on roads. Tempers flare, brains stop processing, and that’s when stupid actions are taken by one or both parties. Sometimes lives are altered forever and often over something rather trivial.

Everyone needs to have a way to either stay calm while behind the wheel or to calm themselves if their temper does flare. Count to ten, listen to soft music, go to therapy, or whatever else works – just don’t get into road rage fights. Far too often they lead to serious violence like in this case and that needs to stop.

