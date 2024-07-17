Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

Smuggled Lamborghini and Mercedes Supercars Demolished in Vietnam

A Lamborghini and a Mercedes AMG G63, smuggled into Vietnam and left unclaimed for four years, were demolished by police in Quang Binh Province. The demolition marked the end of an unresolved case involving these high-end vehicles, which had been exposed to the elements and deteriorated during their prolonged impoundment.

The supercars, both previously used and lacking the necessary legal documentation, were intercepted by police in central Vietnam. In 2019, Truong Thanh Binh, a 56-year-old resident of Hanoi, was transporting the Lamborghini and Mercedes AMG G63 from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City on National Highway 1. During a routine check by the police in Quang Binh, Binh failed to provide valid papers to verify the cars' legal origins. Further investigation revealed that the national vehicle registration system had no records of the two vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since their seizure, the cars were stored at the Quang Binh police headquarters. Despite their high value, no claims were made on the vehicles, leaving them to deteriorate over the years. The decision to demolish the cars came after authorities exhausted all avenues to find their rightful owners and validate their origins.

The disposal of these luxury vehicles underscores the stringent measures Vietnam is taking against smuggling and illegal importation of high-value goods. It also highlights the challenges authorities face in dealing with unclaimed and undocumented items, regardless of their worth.

While the destruction of these luxury supercars might seem drastic, it serves as a deterrent against future smuggling attempts and reinforces the importance of adhering to legal processes in vehicle importation. The case of the Lamborghini and Mercedes AMG G63 in Quang Binh stands as a stark reminder of the consequences of illegal activities in the automotive world.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter