This Stellar LS2 Powered Chevy Nomad Restomod Headlines Frieje Auctioneers' Big Boy Toy Sale

It's a great restomod.

In a striking fusion of classic design and contemporary performance, a fully customized 1957 Chevrolet Nomad emerges as a masterpiece of automotive engineering and aesthetic beauty. This unique Nomad, bearing VIN 57S190478, has been meticulously transformed to blend the iconic style of the '50s with today's cutting-edge technology and power.

At the heart of this modern classic is an LS2 engine, delivering a robust 485 horsepower, coupled with a smooth-shifting 4L60 E automatic transmission. Fuel injection by LS Classics, complemented by a Holley wiring and ECM setup, ensures optimal performance, while a March serpentine belt system enhances efficiency and reliability. The vehicle's exhaust system, a 2.5" fully polished stainless masterpiece, adds to the car's allure, producing a sound that is as pleasing to the ear as it is powerful.

The Nomad's chassis, engineered by Hardcore Chassis, features power rack and pinion steering, a 9" Posi Track rear end with coil overs, and formidable 14" Wildwood 6 piston brakes, providing an unmatched driving experience. Custom-built inner fender panels by Goolsby's Customs and a PPG paint job elevate the vehicle's visual appeal, with carbon fiber grill inserts and driving lights trim adding a touch of modern sophistication.

Lighting plays a significant role in the Nomad's design, with LED headlights and taillights ensuring visibility and safety. The vehicle rolls on 18x8 and 20x10 Billet (Rat Tail) wheels, wrapped in Diamond Back Classic redline tires, striking a perfect balance between vintage charm and modern performance.

Inside, the Nomad doesn't disappoint, featuring Lexus power seats, custom 3D panels with lighting, a Bluetooth stereo, Dakota Digital VHX gauges, and custom-made cargo area chrome strips. The integration of carbon fiber trim pieces throughout the interior further enhances the blend of tradition and innovation.

This 1957 Chevrolet Nomad is more than just a car; it's a testament to the possibilities that arise when classic styling meets modern technology, creating a vehicle that stands out not only for its beauty but also for its performance and craftsmanship.

