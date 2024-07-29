Stolen Mustang Reemerges in Florida Two Decades Later

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

In an astonishing twist of fate, a blue 1967 Mustang coupe, stolen from Oak Ridge over two decades ago, has been recovered in Florida.

David Tucker, the original owner of this classic, was overwhelmed with emotion upon learning about its retrieval. "It's been 21 years; it's staggering," remarked Tucker, who cherished memories of driving the car with his young son. "The moments my son and I shared in that Mustang are irreplaceable. He transitioned from the backseat car seat to the passenger seat right beside me," he fondly remembered.

See a teenager’s missing car found by a YouTuber here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicle had a special place in Tucker's heart, so much so that when he decided to part ways with it in 2002, he placed it at a friend’s residence in Oak Ridge for better exposure to potential buyers. But tragedy struck when the car was stolen. “The loss was heartbreaking. It felt like losing a family member. I had almost given up hope of ever seeing it again,” admitted Tucker.

In the intervening years, Tucker, with the assistance of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, made tireless efforts to locate his beloved car. He monitored its VIN number annually. Detective Sergeant Ryan Seals of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office stated, "Although the VIN had been tampered with, leading initially to a scrapped vehicle, further investigation paved the way for this remarkable discovery."

The Mustang, when found in Florida, was painted white instead of its original iconic blue and bore signs of wear and tear. “Restoring it to its former glory will be a project,” said a reflective Tucker.

Currently, Tucker faces the logistical challenge of transporting his long-lost treasure back to North Carolina. “The Mustang wasn't just a car. It encapsulated dreams and memories. I eagerly await its return and hope to restore it to its prime,” he said.

Navigating through bureaucratic hurdles, Tucker is liaising with the DMV to regain the car’s title. It might be a few weeks or even months before the Mustang graces the roads of North Carolina once more.

Source: MyFox8

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.