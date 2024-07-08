Super Sport Classics Showcases Two Stunning Blue Camaros

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Make room for a new Camaro!

Super Sport Classics is excited to present two exceptional blue Camaros that are sure to captivate any muscle car enthusiast. These meticulously restored beauties showcase the perfect blend of classic American muscle and modern upgrades, making them standout additions to any collection. Each Camaro boasts a unique combination of features, ensuring that there's something special for every car lover.

The first Camaro, finished in a vibrant LeMans Blue, exudes timeless elegance and power. Its V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission delivers a thrilling driving experience. The second Camaro, adorned in a striking Marina Blue, features a powerful big-block engine and a four-speed manual transmission, offering a more hands-on, engaging ride. Both vehicles have been carefully restored with attention to detail, ensuring that they not only look stunning but also perform exceptionally well. Don't miss your chance to own one of these iconic pieces of American automotive history!

1967 Camaro Convertible

This 1967 Camaro Convertible features a powerful 350 Small Block engine paired with an automatic transmission. It boasts GM Performance Heads, Edelbrock Valve Covers, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Headers, and MSD Ignition. The stunning blue bucket seat interior with a center console adds a touch of luxury to this classic muscle car.

This Camaro has the classic muscle car look and is a true showstopper! It will turn heads wherever it goes and is sure to make its new owner proud. This turn-key Camaro has been tastefully upgraded for both driving pleasure and show appeal, making it the envy of the neighborhood and a hit at car shows! See it here.

1967 Chevy Camaro Convertible V8 with Overdrive Trans and Cold AC

This 1967 Camaro Convertible, a true RS/SS 350, features electric hideaway headlights, an upgraded overdrive transmission, and Vintage Brand AC. It boasts the factory original paint combination, an aluminum radiator with electric fans, stainless exhaust, 4-wheel power disc brakes, a stainless gas tank, upgraded gauges, and 15" American Racing Torque Thrust wheels.

