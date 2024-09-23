Tesla increases charger production in bid to expand Supercharger network to new EVs — here are the brands listed as 'coming soon'

Tesla has pretty much set the standard for electric vehicles through its design and its Supercharger network, and now other vehicles will be able to benefit from the developments.

Electrek reported that after a slowdown, Tesla has sped up the production of its North American Charging Standard adapter, which will ultimately allow other electric cars to utilize the Supercharger network. The outlet noted that Tesla is pumping out 8,000 units per week at the Gigafactory in New York.

Currently, the only other brands with access to the NACS adapters are Ford and Rivian. On the company's website, it promises more options are "coming soon," including Nissan, General Motors, Volvo, Polestar, and Mercedes-Benz, beginning this year and going into 2025, per Electrek.

Tesla's Supercharger network is perhaps one of the company's biggest assets, more so than its vehicles. Recently, J.D. Power ranked it in a class of its own with an index score of 731 out of 1,000, beating out rivals like ChargePoint (627), EVgo (566), and Electrify America (559).

As of September 2023, there were 50,000 Superchargers worldwide, and Tesla has plans to continue growing. In January, it announced it had reached the 55,000 mark.

Expanding access to charging will vastly help customers who have been hesitant to switch to EVs because of range anxiety but want all the benefits that come with EVs, including savings of around $1,500 per year on gas and maintenance (and don't forget the $7,500 tax credit available for qualified EV models).

Cleaner air is another perk, too, as EVs don't produce tailpipe pollution, whereas gas-powered passenger vehicles release around 10,000 pounds of carbon pollution every year.

This development is just the latest from Tesla that leads to savings and environmental benefits.

In Germany, Tesla just launched its first all-electric battery-powered train for employees at its Berlin Gigafactory as well as regular customers. The company has also started a ride-share program in Tampa shuttling passengers in EVs to several different hubs for only $2.

