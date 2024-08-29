Tom Petty's 1965 Mustang Fetches $224,000 at Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Tom Petty’s 1965 Ford Mustang convertible sold for $224,000.

A piece of rock ‘n’ roll history roared to life at Bonhams’ auction at The Quail, as Tom Petty’s 1965 Ford Mustang convertible sold for a remarkable $224,000. The car, renowned for its association with the legendary musician, was auctioned with no reserve, drawing intense interest from collectors and fans alike.

Petty’s Mustang, which he owned for over two decades, is not just a car but a symbol of American music and automotive culture. The auction showcased the allure of celebrity-owned vehicles, with Petty’s name adding a premium to this classic American icon.

The 1965 Mustang is a standout example of Ford’s early pony car design. Painted in striking Rangoon Red and featuring a white and red interior, it is powered by the rare D-code 289ci V8 engine, renowned for its performance and refinement. The car also sports a 4-speed automatic transmission and front disc brakes, combining power with practicality.

Vehicle Details:

Model: 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible

Engine: 289ci OHV V8 with a 4-barrel carburetor

Transmission: 4-speed automatic

Brakes: Front disc, rear drum

Chassis No.: 5F08D143605

Introduced in 1964, the Mustang revolutionized the American automotive market with its blend of sporty performance and personal luxury. This particular model, a “1964 ½” edition, reflects the early success of the Mustang, which quickly became a cultural and automotive phenomenon.

Tom Petty purchased the car in 2002, and it has been carefully maintained since. With its recent restoration and Petty’s storied ownership, the Mustang represents a unique convergence of music and automotive history.

