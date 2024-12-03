Toyota and Subaru sued over engine issues in GR86 and BRZ

Subaru and Toyota, the automakers behind the beloved BRZ and GR86 sports cars, are facing a class-action lawsuit over allegations of engine failure. The legal battle centers on the boxer engines that power these vehicles, which have reportedly suffered from oil starvation and pressure issues.

The BRZ and GR86 are a joint venture between the two Japanese automakers. Besides aesthetic differences, they largely share the same components, including the four-cylinder boxer engine currently under scrutiny in both models.

What’s in the lawsuit?

Filed in July in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the lawsuit accuses Subaru and Toyota of knowingly selling vehicles equipped with engines prone to premature failure. The suit covers both first-generation and current models, including the 2.0-liter and 2.4-liter boxer engines.

Subaru BRZ

The lawsuit highlights complaints about the excessive use of room temperature vulcanizing (RTV) silicone gaskets in engine assembly. Unlike traditional gaskets, RTV can become brittle under heat, with fragments allegedly breaking off and clogging oil and coolant passages. This feature, the suit argues, leads to oil starvation and eventual engine failure.

One plaintiff, Laura Young, experienced an engine failure in her 2019 Toyota 86 at 64,000 miles—just beyond the vehicle’s 60,000-mile warranty. Young and others involved in the case are seeking $5 million in damages and extended warranties for affected vehicles.

Toyota and Subaru respond

Both automakers deny that RTV usage is responsible for the reported failures. Despite these denials, customer frustrations have grown, with many calling for recalls and better warranty coverage. Subaru and Toyota have yet to comment on how they might resolve the issue if the court sides with the plaintiffs.

Model years included in the lawsuit span 2013 to 2016 for the Scion FR-S (the Toyota’s predecessor), 2017 to 2023 for the Toyota 86/GR86 and 2013 to 2023 for the Subaru BRZ.

Final thoughts

Since their launch in 2012, the BRZ and GR 86 have been celebrated for their affordable, fun-to-drive nature. A ruling against Subaru and Toyota could not only hurt the brands financially but also damage trust among loyal enthusiasts.

With potential penalties looming and the reputation of these sporty twins at stake, car lovers are watching closely. Fans hope for a resolution that preserves the legacy of these engaging, driver-focused machines while addressing legitimate customer concerns.

Even in the absence of a ruling, the allegations certainly put a damper on any prospects for purchasing a cheap example of one of the Toyobaru twins secondhand—here’s hoping the 2024 models have better luck.

