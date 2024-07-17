Trans Am Turbo 20th Anniversary Is A GNX Cousin

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This ultra-fast American pony car was the perfect racing choice for any 80’s car enthusiast.

The Turbo Trans Am is possibly one of the most iconic models to ever grace the Pontiac line up sheerly for its part in the concept of American forced induction experimentation. The 1970s saw the first Turbocharged version of the car, making it one of the first forced-induction pony cars in America. While the second generation was an incredibly iconic model for the Firebirds, we're here to focus on another version of the flaming chicken we all know and love. This is the third generation Trans Am, primarily known for being the first generation offered with the infamous "Iron-Duke" inline-four. Today we recognize what is possibly the most incredible car to ever come out of the second generation Firebird lineup.

If you haven't guessed already, this is a 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Turbo, and it is fantastic! However, under the hood of these cars was not your average V8 powerhouse; instead, the Turbo Trans Am for the 1989 model sported a 3.8-liter V6. That's right, and this car has the same powerhouse as the famous Buick GNX, which utilized the power of a big turbocharger to push out 300 horsepower. This made the GNX faster than the Corvette and had a similar effect on the Trans Am.

These days it's challenging to find one of these Turbo Trans Ams, but they are still lesser known than the GNX. That means that buying one may be less financially devastating, which is excellent for the '80s legend. Amazingly, the cars were capable of an astonishing 4.6 second 0-60 mph time. The quarter-mile was just as impressive at 13.4 seconds which was blisteringly fast for the time. These sleek Trans Ams were legendary for their time, and they still compete with modern muscle to this day.

