Video: Porsche 911 GT2 RS Wrecks After Sketchy Pass on Truck

Richard Pardon

Only 1000 examples of the final, 991-generation of Porsche's GT2 RS were manufactured by the end of production in 2019.

Now, one of those 1000 units has been totaled at the hands of a hasty driver in Melbourne, Australia, according to a viral Facebook video.

An Australian Highway Patrol officer arrived on the scene immediately after the wreck.

One of 1000 units of the notoriously slippery, 690-hp 991-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS crashed in Melbourne, Australia earlier this month, according to a video posted in an Australian dashboard camera Facebook group. As shared on Rennlist, the video and accompanying post-crash photos tell the story of a driver in a hurry, to say the least.

While the video is short and lacking in context, the 18-second clip shows a gray GT2 RS speeding by a vehicle with a dash camera on a single-lane road and attempting to squeeze by the leading semi-truck. Predictably, the GT2 RS accelerates faster than the driver behind the wheel can think or react, causing the pair to plow into the side of the tractor-trailer before spinning into the adjacent grassy lawn.

An officer with the Australian Highway Patrol arrives shortly thereafter, though it's unclear if this is just a coincidence or if the Porsche driver was on the run. According to photos posted on Rennlist, the aftermath of the wreck was grisly, with the rear axles torn off and obvious frame damage on display. Whoever's GT2 RS this was, they're now out around $500,000, as prices for these collector editions have risen significantly from the original $295,000 MSRP.

First introduced in 1993, the 911 GT2 is everything we know and love about the GT3 with more power and more hardware, too. Though production volumes typically skew towards the lean side, the GT2 nameplate enjoyed a nearly three-decade lifespan before being retired in 2020.

Before its final flight, Porsche equipped the 991-generation GT2 RS with 691 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque from a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine, funneled through a 7-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission, and sent exclusively to the rear wheels. Not only is the GT2 RS a certified rocket, but its combination of rearward weight distribution and surging power levels has made the GT2 a notorious handful.

In the hands of an experienced driver, such as Porsche Factory test driver Lars Kern, the final iteration of the GT2 RS managed to run a 6:47 lap around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Set in 2017, the GT2 RS managed the fastest production car lap time recorded at the time, with a track-prepped version setting a 6:40 time with Kerns at the controls later that year.

