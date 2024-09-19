View Photos of the 2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Hybrid
Honda has reintroduced the Civic Hybrid for 2025, and it's now available as a hatchback for the first time. We drove the 200-hp gas-electric hatch and came away impressed by its combination of performance, efficiency, and practicality.
The Civic Hybrid is new to the lineup for 2025 after being absent from Honda showrooms for a while.
It's available in both sedan and hatchback body styles, with the hatch offering a bit more cargo space.
Two trim levels are offered: the Sport Hybrid and the Sport Touring Hybrid.
A hybrid setup based around a 2.0-liter engine produces a combined 200 horsepower.
The EPA estimates combined fuel economy at 48 mpg.
The hatchback has more cargo space than the sedan, and the rear seats fold to expand that space.
This color is called Boost Blue Pearl, and it costs $455 extra.
The Sport Touring model comes standard with a 9.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The hatchback hybrid models cost $1200 more than the equivalent sedans.
