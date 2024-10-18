View Photos of the 2025 Porsche 911 GT3
After refreshing the 911 Carrera and adding a new hybrid powertrain to the GTS model, Porsche has turned its attention to the 911 GT3, tweaking the styling and adding an array of minor upgrades.
The changes to the exterior styling are minor: they include a reprofiled front bumper with larger air intakes and redesigned headlights.
The GT3 Touring, which shuns the rear wing for a subtler look, returns for 2025.
Porsche also altered the shape of the rear wing's side plates and the rear diffuser.
The GT3 is still powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six, producing 502 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque.
That is 15 fewer pound-feet than the 2024 model, with Porsche making adjustments to ensure that the engine can pass stricter emissions regulations.
Both the seven-speed PDK automatic and six-speed manual gearbox are still available.
Porsche says the GT3 will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds with the automatic gearbox and 3.7 seconds with the manual.
The cabin features new lightweight bucket seats, and Porsche is also offering the GT3 with a weight-saving Weissach package like the more hardcore GT3 RS.
Click through to see more photos of the 2025 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 Touring.
2025 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2025 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2025 Porsche 911 GT3
2025 Porsche 911 GT3
2025 Porsche 911 GT3
You Might Also Like