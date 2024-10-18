View Photos of the 2025 Porsche 911 GT3

Porsche

After refreshing the 911 Carrera and adding a new hybrid powertrain to the GTS model, Porsche has turned its attention to the 911 GT3, tweaking the styling and adding an array of minor upgrades.

The changes to the exterior styling are minor: they include a reprofiled front bumper with larger air intakes and redesigned headlights.

Porsche

The GT3 Touring, which shuns the rear wing for a subtler look, returns for 2025.

Porsche

Porsche also altered the shape of the rear wing's side plates and the rear diffuser.

Porsche

The GT3 is still powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six, producing 502 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque.

Porsche

That is 15 fewer pound-feet than the 2024 model, with Porsche making adjustments to ensure that the engine can pass stricter emissions regulations.

Porsche

Both the seven-speed PDK automatic and six-speed manual gearbox are still available.

Porsche

Porsche says the GT3 will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds with the automatic gearbox and 3.7 seconds with the manual.

Porsche

The cabin features new lightweight bucket seats, and Porsche is also offering the GT3 with a weight-saving Weissach package like the more hardcore GT3 RS.

Porsche

Porsche

2025 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring

Porsche

2025 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring

Porsche

2025 Porsche 911 GT3

Porsche

2025 Porsche 911 GT3

Porsche

2025 Porsche 911 GT3

Porsche

