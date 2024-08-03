Watch YouTuber WhistlinDiesel Stress Test His Tesla Cybertruck and Snap Its Frame

WhistlinDiesel / YouTube

YouTuber Cody Detwiler, better known as WhistlinDiesel, finally got his hands on a Cybertruck. On Friday, the video was released of him testing out the Telsa's first truck model against a Ford F-150 to show where the vehicle lives up to and fails the nominal 'truck.'

The viral claims were tested, such as the vehicle being blast-proof by the Tennessee-based team strapping C-4 to the door frames of both vehicles with the Steel doors of the Cybertruck holding up and the F-150 doors catering.

The biggest red flag exposed in the extreme test happened when the Cybertruck wasn't being tested but instead when it was asked to do what those in the truck community are often called to do, bail out another truck.

The F-150, after failing a simulated pothole test where Detwiler ran it quickly over 4-foot culvers, needed to be pulled off the hazard. With the first yank, the bumper and hitch of the Cybertruck broke off, splitting the frame.

"Our whole frame just snapped!" Detwiler yelled. "The hitch is hooked up to what? It just came off. You can't even fix that.

That's a totalled truck. What good does the hitch do if it's just barely on aluminum?"

Per the Body Structure and Materials and Allowed Operations section of Cybertruck's service manual, "a Cybertruck is composed of components made from varying grades of aluminum or steel."

The Cybertruck is listed to have a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds around double that of the F-150.

It's unclear if the Cybertruck had already sustained critical damage to the rear end before the tow was attempted. The Cyberbeast did complete the same hazard, except that the front suspension continually lowered itself without the driver requesting it. When it came off the culvert challenge, the Cybertruck's rear hit the concrete abutment with force. This, combined with the other tasks completed earlier in the test, could've created earlier stress or breakage.

The test before is when Detweiler first realized that the Cybertruck had a tow-hitch when it was exposed by damage obtained by running the truck through a speed bump test.

Detweiler went on to continue to stress test the vehicle against more insane tasks including the viral Frunk finger test that many other enthusiasts have suffered for.

Per social media posts collected by CarSnoops this Spring we know that Detweiler ran his test on the Cybertruck as early as late May, with the video being released in early August.

At the end of the video, he explains that he has been attempting to get in touch with the manufacturer to express his real fears about some of the failures he experienced. Even if the tests done on this channel are meant to sensationalize and entertain, flaws were revealed, and changes could be made for the better.

"They're ignoring my messages, there are memes everywhere about it, and they haven't contacted me," Detweiler said. "It's not a way of me being offended. It's more that I'm mind-blown about it. I'm going to find every single weak link in this truck, and I'm not being biased; I'm doing it with other trucks too. It's not like I just hate the Cybertruck."

After no responses from Tesla via social media Detweiler reached out to a number he obtained earlier in the video when he was having issues charging the vehicle for the first time. He texted the contact, "There are critical failures on the Cybertruck that need to be addressed."

He was told to reach out to his local Tesla service center, but he wants more. If the Cybertruck is returned fixed, he'll run it through more tests.

