Watch Ohio Troopers Treat Carjacking And Murder Suspect Somewhat Gently

One thing is for sure: Ohio State Police aren’t anything like Arkansas State Police, Florida Highway Patrol, Georgia State Patrol, etc. This dashcam and bodycam footage of troopers pursuing a fleeing carjacking and murder suspect in a Ford F-150 really helps punctuate the difference.

Almost immediately in the footage you can hear the trooper in our camera car request authorization to use deadly force. He says something about the suspect having already shot at him and we can see the F-150’s rear window is shattered, probably from that.

However, the request isn’t immediately answered. The trooper hangs back as the suspect continues fleeing. That trooper probably doesn’t want to get too close if he’s just a moving target, unable to answer the threat in kind.

Once he gets the okay to PIT, the trooper wastes no time and makes an attempt. But the bigger and heavier pickup truck doesn’t give way easily. This makes us wonder just how much Ohio State Police drill troopers on PIT maneuvers, especially of full-size trucks.

As the trooper pulls in closer to try pitting again, he swerves back and forth so the obviously violent suspect can’t get a clear shot at him. But the guy brake checks the trooper instead, making him back off and showing he’s not going in without a good fight.

Again, the trooper tries pitting but the suspect lets the truck’s back end get loose and the attempt almost backfires. Then the trooper pulls parallel to get a better angle and the suspect tries sideswiping. It’s a real dogfight.

Yet another PIT attempt results in a hard collision as the suspect swerves toward the cruiser at the last second, essentially bodychecking it so hard we see the cop car go up on two wheels. But the trooper maintains control and says “that’s fricking awesome.”

For whatever reason the call comes over the radio for troopers to not use Stop Sticks. We don’t get why. But right after that the suspect stops and one trooper takes the chance to fire some rounds at him. Then the chase is back on but the suspect abruptly pulls off the road and stops.

If this whole vibe seems different versus ASP, you’re not alone. Some might think that’s a good or a bad thing – we just know it is.

