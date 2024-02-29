1600 Veloce Is Selling an 860-Mile 1985 Mazda RX-7 On Bring a Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

An immaculately preserved 1985 Mazda RX-7 GS has surfaced, boasting a mere 860 miles on its odometer. This automotive time capsule, originally delivered to Larry’s Dodge in Randallstown, Maryland, is now making waves among classic car enthusiasts and collectors, offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of Mazda's sports car heritage.

Finished in a vibrant Sunrise Red and upholstered in pristine gray cloth, this RX-7 GS remains a stunning example of 1980s sports car design. It features the iconic 1.1-liter 12A rotary engine, known for its smooth power delivery and distinct sound, paired with a five-speed manual transmission that promises engaging driving dynamics.

The vehicle's exterior is highlighted by its pop-up headlights, power antenna, and sleek black trim, culminating in a design that captures the era's innovation and style. Additionally, the 13-inch four-spoke alloy wheels, shod with Bridgestone RD-207 tires, and the power-assisted front disc brakes exemplify the car's readiness for both the collector's showroom and the open road.

Inside, the RX-7 GS offers a glimpse into the past with its well-preserved interior that features hand-crank windows, a digital Quartz clock, an AM/FM/cassette stereo, and air conditioning—a luxurious offering for its time. The three-spoke steering wheel fronts a dashboard equipped with a 140-mph speedometer, a tachometer with a 7,000-rpm redline, and additional gauges for oil pressure, voltage, coolant temperature, and fuel level, all of which contribute to the car's nostalgic appeal.

Mechanically, this RX-7 has been maintained with the utmost care, as evidenced by a battery replacement in December 2021. The 12A Wankel rotary engine, a marvel of engineering, was factory-rated at 101 horsepower and 107 lb-ft of torque, ensuring that this vehicle not only showcases exceptional preservation but also retains the spirited performance that made the RX-7 a legend on the road.

Offered for sale in New York by the selling dealer, this 1985 Mazda RX-7 GS comes complete with its original window sticker, which details the factory colors, equipment, and a total price of $12,384, a testament to its value and authenticity. This sale presents a rare chance to acquire a virtually untouched example of Mazda's celebrated sports car, a vehicle that continues to captivate enthusiasts and collectors alike.

