1600 Veloce Is Selling A Gorgeous & Restored 280 SL On Bring A Trailer

If you want a great 280 SL look no further.

In a remarkable journey of restoration, a 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280SL has been brought back to its former glory, showcasing the timeless elegance and engineering prowess of the iconic brand. This exquisite vehicle, now available from the selling dealer, underwent a meticulous multi-year refurbishment, culminating in 2023, and has since been an emblem of classic automotive beauty and performance.

The car's Horizon Blue finish, a testament to the detailed restoration process, radiates under the sun, complementing the pristine blue leather interior. The car is propelled by a revitalized 2.8-liter inline-six engine, which, along with the four-speed automatic transmission, was thoroughly rebuilt during the refurbishment. This attention to detail ensures not just the restoration of the car's aesthetic appeal but also the revival of its original performance capabilities.

Further enhancing its allure, this Mercedes-Benz 280SL is equipped with both a soft and a hardtop, providing versatility and style for any occasion. The 14″ steel wheels, adorned with painted hubcaps, now sport new Michelin MXV thin-whitewall tires, marrying the vehicle's classic look with modern roadworthiness.

The cabin of this W113 SL is a sanctuary of luxury, with blue leather bucket seats and meticulously refinished wood trim. Modern conveniences such as a Becker Europa AM/FM radio, analog clock, and heater are seamlessly integrated, ensuring a comfortable driving experience without compromising the car's vintage charm.

As the odometer reads a mere 49k miles, this 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280SL stands as a rare find, a treasure reborn through expert craftsmanship and an unwavering commitment to automotive excellence. It's not just a car; it's a narrative of restoration, a testament to the enduring legacy of Mercedes-Benz, and now, a remarkable opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts alike to own a piece of automotive history.

