1937 Ford Custom Pickup: A Masterpiece of Modern Engineering and Classic Design

This 1937 Ford Custom Pickup is a marvel of automotive craftsmanship, blending vintage aesthetics with modern performance. It's powered by an upgraded LS1 V8 engine, paired with a smooth 4-speed automatic transmission featuring a Lokar floor shifter with a push-button style, showcasing the seamless integration of contemporary technology with classic design.

Dressed in a striking orange and copper exterior, the truck stands out with its airbrushed trim accents, adding a layer of sophistication and uniqueness. Inside, the saddle interior welcomes with custom bucket seats and a full-length console, surrounded by ivory-colored Auto Meter gauges, adding to its bespoke feel. The tilt steering column is topped with a custom steering wheel, ensuring driving comfort alongside modern conveniences such as power steering, four-wheel disc brakes, and power windows.

The exterior design pays homage to its origins with 37-38 Ford tear-drop headlights and grill, while introducing modern elements like rear hinges suicide doors, LED rear taillights, and a 3rd brake light. The smooth running boards and low-profile hood enhance its sleek profile, leading to a flush-mount bed lid that conceals the craftsmanship beneath.

Cooling is managed by an aluminum radiator equipped with an electric fan, while stainless headers and dual exhaust system underscore its performance capabilities. The suspension system features chrome independent front suspension and a chrome 4-link rear suspension, connected to a 9-inch rear end, all sitting on custom Bonspeed wheels. The highly detailed TCI chassis supports this unbelievable build, making it not just a vehicle, but a piece of automotive art.

This 1937 Ford Custom Pickup is more than a truck; it's a testament to the timeless appeal of Ford's design, enhanced with the best of modern engineering, making it a true collector's dream.

This awesome vehicle is selling at the Premier Auction on March 15th & 16th in Punta Gorda, Florida. With hundreds of lots of automobilia and great classic enthusiast vehicles for sale, you will find the one you want. If you can’t make it in person, you can bid on Proxibid. We look forward to seeing you.

