In a striking tribute to the golden era of wanderlust and adventure, a beautifully restored 1958 Volkswagen Type 2 Deluxe Samba '23-Window' Sunroof Microbus has emerged, capturing the essence of timeless travel. This highly sought-after 23-window Deluxe model stands as a testament to meticulous craftsmanship, boasting a concours-quality rotisserie restoration that breathes new life into this iconic symbol of freedom.

Affirmed by its official Volkswagen Certificate, the Microbus presents a visual delight, draped in its authentic two-tone colors of L73 Chestnut Brown and L53 Sealing Wax Red, with matching painted bumpers. The body-colored 15-inch steel wheels, adorned with trim rings and signature VW-stamped hubcaps, are elegantly paired with 165-series Coker Classic whitewall tires, adding a dash of nostalgia to this mobile masterpiece.

Designed with leisurely Alpine sightseeing in mind, this 1958 Samba offers an array of enchanting features that set it apart. From the highly coveted sliding fabric sunroof to the panoramic skylight windows, every element invites passengers to immerse themselves in the surrounding beauty. The safari-style windshields, dual side mirrors, and meticulously restored original roof rack—with its authentic wood slats—further accentuate the vehicle's vintage charm.

Under the hood, the Microbus is powered by an upgraded 1,991cc engine with dual carbs, meticulously finished to match the vehicle's distinctive aesthetic. Paired with a four-speed manual transaxle, this refined engine ensures that the journey is as enjoyable as the destination.

This 1958 Volkswagen Type 2 Deluxe Samba '23-Window' Sunroof Microbus is more than a vehicle; it's a mobile testament to the spirit of exploration and the joy of the journey. With every detail thoughtfully restored and preserved, this Samba is ready to continue its legacy of adventure, offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of automotive history.

This awesome car is selling at Worldwide Auctioneer’s Scottsdale Sale taking place on January 26th at 1490 East Weber Drive Tempe, Arizona from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. local time.

