The 1967 Pontiac Firebird as a Lifesized Hot Wheels

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Turning Childhood Dreams into Reality.

For some, cars are more than just a mode of transportation - they're a passion, an obsession. We often hear about the race to have the best specs, the most powerful engines, and the prestige of ownership. But at the heart of it, isn't it all about the sheer joy of driving? This particular Pontiac Firebird restomod narrates a different tale, one of reliving childhood memories, and materializing dreams into a tangible Hot Wheels car.

Read more from Motorious here.

Brought to us by AutotopiaLA, this video of about 36 minutes gives viewers a detailed insight into the intricacies of the build and the thrilling experience of cruising the streets in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mastermind behind this brilliant transformation is none other than Brendon Vetuskey, who is, fittingly, a designer at Hot Wheels.

He remarks, “Ever since I can remember, my life revolved around cars and toys. Merging these two loves, the natural outcome was Hot Wheels. Even during my college days, I had a clear vision – to design for Hot Wheels. After a few detours, I finally made it there, and it's been a dream ever since.”

In 2009, Vetuskey acquired his Pontiac Firebird, which sported a fresh green hue, accompanied by a black vinyl top and an equally dark interior, equipped with a manual gear system. But as he delved deeper into its makeover, he realized that its seemingly fine exterior was deceptive.

A series of acid-dips later, Vetuskey embarked on a journey to refurbish and renovate. From the body pieces in the front to the frame, he overhauled the car, learning valuable lessons along the way. He candidly admits, “I started off with zero welding skills.” Yet, with guidance from an expert and a drive to realize his vision, he meticulously crafted the Pontiac Firebird just as he had imagined.

Today, the car stands as a testament to his dedication and craftsmanship, powered by a robust 383 stroker LS1 and supported by a T56 six-speed manual transmission. One look at it and you know, it's not just a car - it's pure, exhilarating fun on wheels.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.