This 1967 Shelby Features A Rotisserie Restoration and It Is Selling At GAA Classic Cars in February

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Elevate your classic Mustang collection.

In the world of American muscle cars, few names evoke as much reverence as Shelby, and even fewer models inspire as much awe as the 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500. The legendary status of this vehicle has been further solidified as a pristine, rotisserie-restored example is set to go under the hammer at the highly anticipated 2024 February auction.

This particular Shelby Mustang GT500, with its VIN 67400F0A02469, is a masterpiece of automotive engineering and design, distinguished by its stunning Acapulco Blue paint – a rare hue that adorns only 145 GT500s. The car's impeccable condition is a testament to the meticulous care and attention to detail invested during its concours-level rotisserie restoration, which took place under the esteemed auspices of the Rick Hendrick Heritage Center Collection.

Beneath the fiberglass hood with hood pins and striking air intakes lies the heart of this beast – a 428 CID Cobra Le Mans V8 engine equipped with an extra cooling package. The engine's raw power is further amplified by an aluminum medium-rise intake manifold with twin Holley 600 carburetors, finned aluminum Cobra valve covers, and a robust air cleaner, delivering a mighty 355 horsepower. The power is smoothly transferred to the asphalt through a 4-speed manual transmission and a 3.50 Traction-Lok rear end, ensuring that this GT500 is as exhilarating to drive as it is to behold.

The car's exterior is equally awe-inspiring, featuring Shelby 10-spoke aluminum wheels wrapped in Goodyear Speedway tires, a dual exhaust system, and road lights that add an aggressive touch to its muscular profile. Inside, the black décor bucket seat interior with a fold-down rear seat offers a blend of comfort and performance. The polished metal dashboard and wood-trimmed three-spoke steering wheel exude elegance, while the chrome floor shifter, Stewart Warner oil pressure and alternator gauges, and Philco pushbutton AM radio offer a nod to the car's rich heritage. Safety is paramount, with a two-point padded interior roll bar and three-point safety belts ensuring peace of mind during spirited drives.

Story continues

This 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 is not just a car; it's a piece of automotive history, a symbol of American muscle, and a work of art on wheels. With its documented pedigree by Marti Auto Works and its place in the prestigious Rick Hendrick Heritage Center Collection, this GT500 represents an unparalleled opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts alike to own a true icon of the road. The anticipation is palpable as this stunning vehicle prepares to make its mark at the 2024 February auction, ready to accelerate into the annals of automotive legend.

This vehicle along with hundreds of other is selling at the Palace in Greensboro, North Carolina on February 22-24. Visit their website to see all the cars for sale and to learn more about consignment and bidder registration.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.