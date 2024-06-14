1968 Mercedes-Benz 250SL Up for Auction with No Reserve on Bring a Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A classic piece of automotive history is set to find its next owner on Bring a Trailer, as a 1968 Mercedes-Benz 250SL is offered at no reserve. This stunning vehicle, finished in Horizon Blue with blue MB-Tex upholstery, is located in Arizona and is consigned by a dealer. Known for its elegance and superior engineering, the 250SL is a cherished model among enthusiasts and collectors alike.

This 1968 250SL features a replacement 2.5-liter inline-six engine paired with a four-speed automatic transmission, providing a smooth and powerful driving experience. The car's equipment includes a dark blue removable Pagoda hardtop, a blue soft top, air conditioning, and four-wheel disc brakes. The 14-inch steel wheels, painted in body color with bright trim rings and hubcaps, are mounted with 185/75 Michelin Radial XH tires, ensuring both style and performance.

The vehicle underwent a significant refurbishment in the early 1990s, where it was repainted in its current Horizon Blue color. Since being acquired by the current owner on Bring a Trailer in July 2020, the car has received several updates, including the replacement of the power steering pump, timing chain tensioner, shifter bushings, and various oil seals.

Inside, the cabin is adorned with blue MB-Tex upholstery, complemented by a body-color dashboard and gray squareweave carpets. The underdash air conditioning system adds to the comfort, though the Becker Europa radio is currently inoperative. The two-spoke steering wheel, featuring a chrome horn ring, frames a 140-mph speedometer and a tachometer with a 6,500-rpm redline, along with gauges for fuel level, oil pressure, and coolant temperature. The five-digit odometer shows 4,400 miles, but the total mileage remains unknown.

Designed by Friedrich Geiger, Béla Barényi, and Paul Bracq, the W113 SL series, introduced at the 1963 Geneva Motor Show, remains iconic for its timeless design. This particular 250SL showcases dark blue pinstripes and US-specification headlights, adding to its distinguished look.

The replacement 2.5-liter M129 inline-six engine, factory-equipped with Bosch fuel injection, originally delivered 170 horsepower and 173 lb-ft of torque. Recent maintenance between 2020 and 2021 included replacing the valve cover gasket, oil pan gasket, crankshaft seal, timing chain tensioner, and coolant hoses, ensuring the vehicle's reliability and performance. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission, with shifter bushings and the transmission pan gasket replaced in 2021.

This 1968 Mercedes-Benz 250SL represents an excellent opportunity for collectors to acquire a well-maintained and beautifully restored example of a classic model. The vehicle is offered with service records and a clean South Carolina title. Bidders on Bring a Trailer should act quickly to own a piece of automotive history with no reserve.

