This 1968 Mustang Is One of Fifty Made & Features Tasca Provenance and A 428 Engine

A rare automotive treasure, a 1968 Ford Mustang with a remarkable blend of history and performance, has surfaced, offering car enthusiasts a glimpse into a unique chapter of Mustang lore. This Mustang isn't just any vintage pony car; it's one of only fifty lightweight models produced in 1968, a testament to Ford's relentless pursuit of speed and agility during that era.

What sets this Mustang apart is its connection to Tasca Ford, a name synonymous with high-performance Ford vehicles. This Mustang is one of only ten delivered to Tasca Ford, a dealership renowned for its significant contributions to Ford's racing success and performance enhancements. The vehicle's illustrious provenance is further validated by a Deluxe Marti Report, which confirms its delivery to Tasca Ford as a marketing vehicle, adding to its historic value.

Under the hood, this Mustang boasts a robust 428/335 HP V-8 engine, a powerhouse that promises an exhilarating driving experience. Paired with a 4-speed manual transmission, this configuration ensures a hands-on, engaging ride that resonates with the driving purists. The absence of a radio, commonly known as a radio delete, hints at the car's singular focus on performance, reducing weight for optimal speed and handling.

The comprehensive restoration of this vehicle pays homage to its original glory, with the car now sporting a classic Wimbledon White exterior and a contrasting black interior. The color-keyed steel wheels, accentuated by small-diameter hubcaps and white stripe tires, enhance its vintage charm. The interior, equipped with bucket seats, exudes a timeless muscle car feel, while exterior features like front and rear bumper guards and back-up lights are faithful to its 1968 roots.

The car's documentation, including previous registration receipts and the Ford Certificate of Origin, offers a rare peek into its journey through time. Collectors and Mustang enthusiasts will appreciate not just the car's physical attributes but also its story - a narrative of automotive history and a legacy intertwined with one of Ford's most influential dealerships. This 1968 lightweight Mustang represents more than just a car; it's a piece of history on wheels.

This vehicle along with hundreds of other is selling at the Palace in Greensboro, North Carolina on February 22-24. Visit their website to see all the cars for sale and to learn more about consignment and bidder registration.

