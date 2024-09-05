1968 Plymouth GTX 440 to Headline Specialty Auto Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A fully restored 1968 Plymouth GTX 440 V8 highlights the 2024 Fall Auto Auction.

A beautifully restored 1968 Plymouth GTX, featuring its iconic 440 V8 engine and automatic transmission, is set to make a statement at the 2024 Fall Auto Auction on September 14. Renowned for its blend of luxury and power, this silver GTX is a shining example of Plymouth’s upscale muscle car from the late 1960s.

Introduced as the "Gentleman's Muscle Car," the GTX offered performance-minded buyers a high-end vehicle packed with raw power and sophisticated features. The heart of this particular GTX is its 440 cubic-inch V8 engine, producing an impressive 375 horsepower. Known for its low-end torque, the 440 engine helped the GTX secure its place among the top-performing muscle cars of the era. The car’s TorqueFlite automatic transmission complements the engine's brute strength, delivering smooth shifts and excellent street performance.

On the outside, this 1968 Plymouth GTX sports a sleek, silver body, meticulously restored to its former glory. Built on the redesigned Belvedere platform, the two-door hardtop features chrome wheel-lip moldings, tail-panel brightwork, and double side stripes that accentuate its bold presence. Nonfunctional hood vents add to the car’s aggressive stance, while the new air conditioning system ensures comfort during summer drives.

The GTX’s interior mirrors the luxury appeal of the car’s exterior, with its well-appointed cabin, featuring Sport Satellite details and faux woodgrain trim. A balance of comfort and performance, the GTX came standard with front disc brakes and a limited-slip differential, enhancing its handling and stopping power.

The 1968 Plymouth GTX offered an ideal blend of luxury and muscle, making it an attractive option for collectors and enthusiasts alike. With its stunning restoration and powerful 440 V8 engine, this GTX is sure to be a highlight at the upcoming auction.

Specialty Auto Auction will host its sale September 14th live in Greeley, Colorado and online at Proxibid.

