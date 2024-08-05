1970 Ford Torino GT 351: A Remarkable Barn Find with a Street Racing Past

⚡️ Read the full article on Finding Old Cars

A former street racer in great condition, perfect for a restoration project.

A stunning 1970 Ford Torino GT 351 has been discovered in a barn, unveiling an intriguing history as a 1970s street racer. This remarkable find, which has been in storage since 1979, remains in surprisingly good condition and presents an exciting project opportunity for classic car enthusiasts.

The Ford Torino, first launched in 1968, featured a lineup of 14 models, including the sporty GT version. By 1970, Ford had introduced the second generation of Torinos, including the two-door Torino GT available as a 'sports roof' or convertible. These models boasted revised interiors and optional bucket seats, enhancing their appeal.

This particular 1970 Ford Torino GT 351, equipped with the original 351 Cleveland engine, has a storied past. According to the eBay seller 69-z28, the car was once a street racer. After its racing days, it was put into storage in 1979, where it remained untouched for decades. Despite the long period of dormancy, the car's exterior is in good condition, with minimal rust and damage. It retains its original Shaker hood, solid floors, and a robust body, while the interior also appears well-preserved.

The Torino's engine, which had been rebuilt before storage, initially seized up after years of inactivity. However, the finders managed to soak the cylinders with a secret mixture for about a month, and somewhat miraculously, the engine now turns over and attempts to run. Despite this progress, the engine's condition is still not optimal and may require further disassembly and work.

This classic car maintains its original 4-speed transmission and Hurst shifter, adding to its authenticity. While the car lacks power steering and power brakes, its bare-bones nature makes it an ideal candidate for restoration. Notably, there was some damage caused by a wheel that came off, but the seller includes all necessary parts in the sale, making it a feasible project for someone looking to restore a piece of automotive history.

The 1970 Ford Torino GT 351 barn find stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of classic American muscle cars. Its history as a street racer and its solid condition despite years in storage make it a fascinating discovery. For those with a passion for classic car restoration, this Torino offers a unique opportunity to revive a legendary vehicle and experience the thrill of owning a piece of 1970s automotive heritage.

