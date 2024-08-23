1970 Pontiac GTO Convertible 455 Ram Air 4-Speed On Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A Rare Muscle Car Classic.

The 1970 Pontiac GTO Convertible 455 Ram Air 4-Speed is a rare and highly sought-after classic muscle car, exemplifying the golden era of American automotive performance. Initially delivered to Cournoyer Pontiac in Greenfield, Massachusetts, this GTO has undergone a meticulous refurbishment and was recently featured on Bring A Trailer, where it continues to capture the attention of collectors and enthusiasts alike.

This particular GTO is finished in its original Baja Gold color, complemented by a black soft top. The exterior, which was refinished under previous ownership, boasts the iconic Ram Air hood, Endura front bumper, quad headlamps, and polished rocker panel trim. The car's convertible top mechanism was recently serviced, ensuring smooth operation and adding to the vehicle's overall appeal.

The GTO sits on 14-inch Rally II wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich Radial T/A white-letter tires, with a full-size spare conveniently stowed in the trunk. The car is equipped with power steering, and braking is handled by power-assisted front discs and rear drums, providing a balance of performance and drivability.

Inside, the cabin is trimmed in black vinyl with woodgrain accents on the dashboard. The front bucket seats and rear bench offer classic comfort, while the Hurst shifter, Ram Air pull switch, Pontiac-branded floor mats, and push-button AM/FM radio add to the car's period-correct authenticity. The three-spoke steering wheel frames a 140-mph speedometer, tachometer, and multifunction gauge, with the five-digit mechanical odometer showing just 56,000 miles.

Under the hood, the GTO is powered by a 455ci V8 engine, factory rated at 360 horsepower and a massive 500 lb-ft of torque. The engine breathes through a four-barrel carburetor and the signature Ram Air induction system, ensuring that this muscle car delivers the thrilling performance it was designed for. The power is sent to the rear wheels via a Muncie M21 four-speed close-ratio manual transmission, paired with a Safe-T-Track rear axle featuring 3.31:1 gears. The exhaust system, complete with an X-pipe and chambered mufflers, adds to the car's authoritative sound.

This GTO Convertible is a rare gem, with its combination of the powerful 455ci engine, Ram Air induction, and four-speed manual transmission making it a standout among classic muscle cars. The vehicle's original specifications are confirmed by decoding the trim tag, which reveals its assembly in Pontiac, Michigan, with black Morrokide upholstery and Baja Gold paint.

Offered with an owner's guide, PHS documents, removed parts, and a clean Virginia title, this 1970 Pontiac GTO Convertible 455 Ram Air 4-Speed represents a unique opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to own a piece of American automotive history. Whether cruising with the top down or displaying it at a car show, this GTO is sure to turn heads and inspire admiration.

