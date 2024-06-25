1971 Hemi ‘Cuda vs. 1969 Camaro ZL1

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's the golden era of muscle cars.

In the world of classic American muscle cars, the 1971 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda and the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 stand as titans. Their reputations were built during the horsepower wars of the late 60s and early 70s, and now, they face off on the drag strip to settle the score. Both of these rare and powerful machines are geared specifically for straight-line speed, making this race a thrilling spectacle for enthusiasts.

The 1969 Camaro ZL1 is one of the rarest muscle cars ever produced, with only 69 units made due to its astronomical price tag of $4,160 at the time. This exclusivity makes it a highly sought-after collectible. Under the hood, the Camaro boasts a 427 cubic inch ZL1 V8 engine, officially rated at 430 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque, though these numbers are widely believed to be conservative. The Camaro is equipped with a TH400 automatic transmission and weighs around 3,500 pounds, giving it a slight edge in weight over its competitor.

On the other side of the track is the 1971 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda, known for its aggressive styling and formidable power. The Hemi ‘Cuda is powered by a 426 cubic inch Hemi V8 engine, factory-rated at 425 horsepower and 490 lb-ft of torque. Like the Camaro, these figures are underestimated, with real-world numbers often significantly higher. This particular ‘Cuda features a TorqueFlite 3-speed automatic transmission, ensuring smooth gear changes, and weighs approximately 3,721 pounds. Despite its slightly heavier build, the ‘Cuda's reputation for speed and power is well-earned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both cars in this showdown have been modified, making the race even more unpredictable. The Hemi ‘Cuda is reportedly pushing out an astonishing 1,000 horsepower without forced induction, while the Camaro ZL1's engine has been tuned to deliver over 700 horsepower. These modifications elevate the competition to a new level, showcasing the pinnacle of classic muscle car performance.

Story continues

As the cars line up on the drag strip, anticipation fills the air. When the light turns green, both cars launch forward with incredible force. The Hemi ‘Cuda's superior horsepower gives it an early lead, clocking in a quarter-mile time of 11.81 seconds. The Camaro ZL1, despite its powerful engine, finishes slightly behind with a time of 12.10 seconds. In subsequent runs, the ‘Cuda consistently outpaces the Camaro, securing its victory.

This thrilling race highlights the enduring appeal and performance of these classic American muscle cars. While the Camaro ZL1 is a rare gem, the Hemi ‘Cuda proves that its legendary status is well-deserved. In this battle of muscle car giants, the 1971 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda emerges as the victor, solidifying its place in the annals of automotive history.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.