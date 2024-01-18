1971 Plymouth ‘Cuda 440-6 Emerges from Meticulous Restoration

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A true muscle car icon.

In the realm of classic American muscle cars, the 1971 Plymouth ‘Cuda stands out, a shining example of raw power and timeless design. This particular ‘Cuda, VIN: BS23V1B138119, cloaked in the factory C7 Plum Crazy paint over a black interior, is more than just a car; it's a piece of automotive history, a symbol of an era when horsepower ruled the streets.

Manufactured during the golden age of muscle cars, the Plymouth Barracuda, especially its third generation (1970-1974), has etched its name in the annals of car folklore. Among these, the 'Cuda, with its 440 "Six-Pack" V-8 engine, is the most coveted. The 440-6, a marvel of engineering, was advertised with 385 horsepower, though insiders knew it commanded well over 400.

This particular 'Cuda, 1 of only 108 four-speed manual cars produced in 1971, is a testament to Plymouth's engineering prowess and design aesthetics. Its journey began at Brewer Chrysler Plymouth Inc. in Auburn, Washington, and it's been meticulously documented and preserved through a line of discerning owners. The car's authenticity is undisputed, supported by the original broadcast sheet, purchase documents, and an extensive visual inspection report by the renowned Galen V. Govier.

What sets this 'Cuda apart is not just its rarity but the level of care it's received over the years. The vehicle underwent a comprehensive rotisserie restoration by Jeff's Resurrections in Taylor, Texas. Jeff Snyder, the man behind the restoration, remarked on the car's pristine condition, emphasizing its rust-free and original structure.

The car boasts a rich array of factory options, including the A01 light package, A33 Track Pak, and the A62 Rallye instrument cluster, further enhancing its appeal and rarity. This meticulously restored, numbers-matching 'Cuda is not just a car but a collector's dream, a snapshot of an era defined by speed, power, and style. It represents the pinnacle of muscle car heritage, a prized possession for any enthusiast or collector looking to own a piece of automotive history from the zenith of muscle car production.

This awesome car is selling at Worldwide Auctioneer’s Scottsdale Sale taking place on January 26th at 1490 East Weber Drive Tempe, Arizona from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. local time.

