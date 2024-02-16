1988 Porsche 959 SC Reimagined by Canepa Selling At The Amelia Auction 2024

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Revolutionizing an icon.

Scheduled for auction at The Amelia Auction 2024, an exceptional 1988 Porsche 959 SC Reimagined by Canepa, represents a zenith in automotive craftsmanship and engineering. This vehicle, with an estimate between $3,250,000 and $3,750,000, underscores the relentless pursuit of perfection and the transcendence of an already legendary supercar into a modern marvel.

Originally one of the mere 266 Porsche 959 Komforts produced, this car underwent an exhaustive reimagining by Canepa between 2019 and 2023. With Canepa's Stage III engine upgrades, it boasts over 800 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, elevating it far beyond its original specifications. The exterior, finished in an elegant Oak Green, and the interior, outfitted in bespoke brown leather, highlight the vehicle's exclusivity and the meticulous attention to detail involved in its transformation.

The car's backstory adds layers to its allure. Initially acquired by Nissan Motor Company for R&D, this 959 played a pivotal role in developing Nissan's own advanced traction systems, which were instrumental in the success of the R32 GT-R. This history not only illustrates the 959's impact on automotive engineering beyond Porsche but also its significance as a benchmark in performance and technological innovation.

Under Canepa's stewardship, every aspect of the vehicle was scrutinized and enhanced. From the paintwork to the custom-valved Penske shock absorbers and titanium coil-over springs, no detail was overlooked. The 959 SC features a meticulously rebuilt 2.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine, a testament to Canepa's dedication to pushing the boundaries of performance. Coupled with a six-speed manual transmission and bespoke 18-inch wheels, the car is a masterpiece of speed and style, capable of reaching 60 mph in 2.5 seconds with a top speed exceeding 230 mph.

This Porsche 959 SC, one of only 50 such examples, emerges not just as a collector's dream but as a milestone in the evolution of the supercar. It embodies the zenith of automotive refinement and performance, a testament to the enduring legacy of the Porsche 959 and Canepa's visionary engineering. As it heads to auction with only 1,197 total miles, this vehicle offers an unparalleled opportunity to own a piece of automotive history, redefined for the 21st century.

