2003 Chevrolet SSR Pickup Roadster with Only 90 Miles Hits the Auction Block

It's a modern classic.

A remarkable 2003 Chevrolet SSR Pickup Roadster is making waves in the collector car community as it goes up for auction with an astonishingly low mileage of just 90 actual miles. This pristine example, part of the esteemed John F Melton Collection, is set to be sold at no reserve, offering enthusiasts and collectors a unique opportunity to own a piece of automotive history.

The Chevrolet SSR (Super Sport Roadster) is a unique blend of pickup truck utility and roadster fun, making it an intriguing model for collectors. This particular SSR stands out not only for its low mileage but also for its vibrant Slingshot Yellow exterior paired with a luxurious Smoking Asphalt Leather interior, embodying the spirit of automotive adventure and flair.

Under the hood, the SSR is equipped with a 5.3 Liter Vortec V-8 engine, delivering a robust 300 horsepower, paired with a smooth 4-speed automatic transmission for an effortless driving experience. Its design, evoking the classic hot rods of the past with modern engineering, makes it a standout vehicle that captures attention on the road and at shows.

This SSR is loaded with premium features that enhance its appeal, including air conditioning, power steering, 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, and an AM/FM stereo with CD player. Power windows, heated outside mirrors, a 6-way power driver seat, and a 2-way power passenger seat add to the comfort and convenience of this roadster. Factory-customized floor mats underscore the vehicle's bespoke nature.

Always garage-kept in a climate-controlled facility, this 2003 Chevrolet SSR Pickup Roadster has been meticulously preserved, reflecting its status as a cherished member of the John F Melton Collection. Its sale at no reserve presents a rare chance for collectors to bid on a vehicle that combines performance, style, and exclusivity.

This auction event promises to be a highlight for automotive enthusiasts, offering the chance to acquire a nearly new SSR that encapsulates the innovation and excitement of the early 2000s American automotive scene. With its combination of a powerful engine, striking design, and an almost untouched odometer, this SSR Pickup Roadster is a testament to the enduring appeal of Chevrolet's creative ventures.

This awesome vehicle is selling at the Premier Auction on March 15th & 16th in Punta Gorda, Florida. With hundreds of lots of automobilia and great classic enthusiast vehicles for sale, you will find the one you want. If you can’t make it in person, you can bid on Proxibid. We look forward to seeing you.

