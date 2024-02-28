The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon in Rare Top Banana

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Only 1,800 Actual Miles, One of 24 Manufactured.

When it comes to American muscle cars, few names stir the soul like the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The 2018 model, in particular, stands as a testament to the pinnacle of performance engineering and design by Dodge. Among this elite group, there is one that shines even brighter due to its rarity and striking appearance - a Top Banana Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, with only 24 units ever produced. This rare gem recently came into the spotlight, capturing the attention of car enthusiasts and collectors alike.

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is not just any muscle car; it is an extraordinary feat of engineering. Under its hood lies a behemoth - a 6.2-liter HEMI Supercharged V-8 engine, capable of producing an earth-shattering 808 horsepower. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, this car is designed to deliver unparalleled performance both on the street and on the drag strip. The Demon's capability to launch from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds is a testament to its name - a demon on the road, unmatched in its ferocity.

What sets this particular SRT Demon apart is its exclusive Top Banana exterior, a vibrant shade that is as bold as the car itself. With only 24 manufactured in this eye-catching color, it embodies exclusivity and desirability, making it a coveted piece for collectors. The car's aesthetics are matched by its performance, offering a driving experience that is as visually stimulating as it is thrilling.

Adding to its allure, this Top Banana Demon boasts only 1,852 actual miles on its odometer, ensuring that it remains in pristine condition. Its rare color, combined with its low mileage and exceptional performance capabilities, makes it a standout piece at any auction or car show.

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, particularly in Top Banana, is more than just a car; it's a piece of automotive history. A symbol of American muscle and engineering prowess, it represents the peak of what is possible when power and design converge. For those lucky enough to witness it or, even more so, to own it, the Top Banana Demon is not just a vehicle - it's an icon, a rare jewel in the crown of muscle car royalty.

This awesome vehicle is selling at the Premier Auction on March 15th & 16th in Punta Gorda, Florida. With hundreds of lots of automobilia and great classic enthusiast vehicles for sale, you will find the one you want. If you can’t make it in person, you can bid on Proxibid. We look forward to seeing you.

