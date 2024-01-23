2024 Chevy Traverse Pricing Rises by Thousands, RS Tops $55,000

Chevrolet

Chevy has revealed pricing for the 2024 Traverse lineup, which is considerably more expensive than before.

The price increase comes as the Traverse enters a new generation for 2024.

The new Z71 off-road trim and sporty RS trim now sit atop the lineup with pricing ranging from $39,495 to $55,595 depending on the trim and options.

Chevy revealed a new-generation Traverse last summer, showing off the stout new Z71 off-road trim and the athletic-looking RS trim. Now, pricing for the 2024 Traverse lineup has been revealed, and it's considerably higher than before.

The Traverse now starts at $39,495 for the entry-level LS trim, marking a $3580 increase over the outgoing model's starting price. What do you get for all that extra money? The Traverse's interior is centered around a new standard 17.7-inch touchscreen, showcasing a massive upgrade over the 7.0- and 8.0-inch units in the previous car. The best part is that even with the larger screen, the Traverse still has physical controls for volume and climate functions. A new engine is on board, too, a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four with 315 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque.

The LT sits just above the LS; at $41,395, we think it looks like a good option. Springing for this trim adds amenities such as second-row captain's chairs, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a wireless smartphone charging pad, and a power rear liftgate. Plus, going with the LT also opens up the option to add a sunroof and GM's Super Cruise hands-free driving feature.

New Kids on the Block

Chevrolet

The new $47,795 Z71 off-road trim and sporty $55,595 RS trim now sit at the top of the Traverse food chain. Stepping up to the Z71 means added off-road capability thanks to a standard twin-clutch all-wheel drive system, different suspension tuning, all-terrain tires, and terrain-specific driving modes. The RS trim wears 22-inch wheels, a sportier suspension tune, and black exterior trim.

If you're shopping for the new 2024 Traverse, note that there's also a separate model called the 2024 Traverse Limited. Just like vehicles such as the Ram 1500 Classic or Chevy Malibu Classic, this denotes the continuation of the previous-generation Traverse, which dates back to the 2018 model year but is sticking around for another year. A Chevy spokesperson recently confirmed to C/D that this model will be "available for a short period" as GM ramps up production for the new version, which is slated to go on sale within the next few months. Pricing for the Traverse Limited spans from $35,915 for the base LS up to $55,595 for High Country models.

Chevrolet

