Tested: The 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Is the Grandest Canyon

Michael Simari - Car and Driver

UPDATE 8/2/24: This review has been updated with instrumented-test results.

Some folks gawk at tricked-out trucks like the GMC Canyon AT4X and ask, "Why would anyone need such a thing?" And while we spent an afternoon sending mud a few feet closer to the moon at an off-road park, we were far too busy giggling like children playing in a giant sandbox to ponder such rational questions.

Think of the third-generation Canyon as essentially another trim level of the Chevy Colorado pickup with which it shares nearly every bolt and button—even its key-fob case. The major equipment that separates them are bumpers, badges, head- and taillights, wheels, and the Canyon's amber marker lights at the center of its plastic fender flares that the Colorado doesn't get. However, just like the Colorado, every Canyon is a four-door crew cab with a five-foot, two-inch bed.



Michael Simari - Car and Driver

The GMC is intended to be grander than the Chevy, so it skips the Colorado's two lowest trim levels and their less powerful versions of the turbocharged 2.7-liter four. Instead, all Canyons pack 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque in the high-output engine that Chevy saves exclusively for the Colorado's ZR2 trim. In the Canyon Elevation, AT4, and Denali, that's good for an impressive 7700 pounds of max towing. The trailering capacity for the AT4X drops to 6000 pounds.

Kicking Rocks

The Canyon AT4X AEV we tested tipped the scale at 5278 pounds. That's 172 pounds heavier than the Colorado ZR2 that faced off against the new Toyota Tacoma in a comparison test , with much of that additional mass coming from the AEV's bigger 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT mud-terrain tires (the standard AT4X and the ZR2 are limited to 33s). These tires, which give this truck its Tonka-toy look, make it the heaviest GM mid-size pickup we've tested, and its acceleration is a bit rockier too.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 7.4 seconds to 60 mph, it's not as speedy as any of the Colorado ZR2s (current or previous generation) we've tested. Yet despite its big tires and heavy load of off-road goodies, it's still only a tenth of a second slower to 60 mph than the Nissan Frontier Pro-4X, a trim that's largely just an appearance package.

Story continues

The Canyon's 50-to-70-mph passing time of 5.2 seconds matches that of the Frontier and the Jeep Gladiator, both of which use V-6 engines. However, the 405-hp Ford Ranger Raptor, which carries a starting price around $10,000 less and rolls on 33-inch rubber, accomplishes that feat in just 3.9 seconds.

The AT4X shares its brake hardware with the ZR2, employing similar 13.4-inch vented discs up front and 13.3-inch vented discs in the rear. The AEV took 188 feet to stop from 70 mph. That's two feet longer than the previous ZR2 we tested but an impressive 30 feet shorter than the Ranger Raptor.

The AEV is a $10,100 equipment package that effectively gives the already formidable Canyon AT4X a triple plate of body armor. More on that in a moment. Bigger, 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires wrap the AT4X AEV's exclusive 17-inch Salta beadlock-capable cast aluminum wheels. With 12.2 inches of ground clearance, the AT4X AEV sits 1.5 inches higher than the AT4X. Unfortunately, the hydraulic jounce bumpers we raved about during our drive of the ZR2 Bison don't come standard here like they do on the Chevy.

We can't stress this enough: The Multimatic DSSV spool-valve dampers make this deluxe pickup an absolute peach in the streets. Even across the most medieval sections of I-94 near our office, the AT4X AEV's dampers take the pain away. Despite the bigger tires and additional weight, our test truck managed 0.72 g of lateral grip on the skidpad. That's better than the Ranger Raptor and tied with the Colorado ZR2 we recently tested.

Even while spinning the AEV's chunky tires at highway speeds, this GMC is supremely quiet, with a 67-decibel interior sound measurement at 70 mph—something that Broncos, Wranglers, and Gladiators, all the machines that come with removable tops and doors, can't achieve.

We also spent a few hours piloting the AT4X over slippery rock-covered off-road trails near Big Sky, Montana. The trails required a slow 5- to 10-mph roll but admittedly weren't anything a Jeep Wrangler Sport or a Ford Bronco Big Bend couldn't handle. The most technical sections required the use of 4Lo. Using the Canyon's one-pedal Terrain mode in L1 or L2 brings aggressive automated stopping when you lift off the gas. L3 is more like a normal drive crawl and doesn't immediately stop the truck, making it the smoothest. Still, Terrain strikes us as something you'd engage for the occasional slippery descent rather than an entire section of trail.

Michael Simari - Car and Driver

AEV: More Letters, More Equipment



The partnership with American Expedition Vehicles—which fills an impressive catalog of aftermarket overlanding parts for Jeeps, Broncos, and Rams (and famously fit a pickup bed and a 6.4-liter V-8 into a Wrangler before Jeep did)—adds tough stuff for the Canyon.



The AT4X AEV is effectively GMC's ZR2 Bison. It wears as much body protection as an NHL goaltender. There's also a marginal improvement here for approach, departure, and break-over angles thanks to AEV hot-stamped steel front and rear bumpers, which the parts maker claims are tougher than getting out of a warm sleeping bag at 3 a.m. to use the bathroom.

Michael Simari - Car and Driver

The full-size spare is mounted vertically in the bed, where it blocks about 50 percent of the rear window. This seems like an obvious opportunity to showcase GM's rearview-mirror camera, found on models such as the Chevy Corvette, the Cadillac Escalade, and even the Sierra HD AT4X AEV, but it's not available here. For AT4X AEV owners, then, hindsight is always 315/70R-17.



Every Canyon AT4X AEV does come standard with three auxiliary connections in the kick panel for aftermarket upfitting. The switches are optional on AT4X models.

Michael Simari - Car and Driver

The headrests in the AT4X AEV are stitched with the company's logo. While red knobs and switches add style to the interior, the door panels and dashboard have that same plastic feel as the cheaper models. The 11.3-inch infotainment display with Google built-in looks nice but may hold too much responsibility (operating the headlights, for instance). The front seats are heated and ventilated, and the heated steering wheel gets hot enough to fry an egg.



The not-quite-as-macho AT4X starts at $55,895, some $7500 dearer than a Colorado ZR2, but our $68,030 AEV test truck is as rich as the gold in them thar hills. For some shoppers, the price alone will be a mountain too tall to climb, especially for a less-than-full-size truck. For others, it's just the price you have to pay to experience the joy and laughter that comes from off-roading in such a capable package.

You Might Also Like