Our Long-Term Kia EV9 Remains an Easygoing EV After 10,000 Miles

10,000-mile Update

Our long-term Kia EV9 is proof you don't need a Tesla Cybertruck to drive an EV that attracts a ton of attention. With its origami-like bodywork and eye-catching Ocean Blue Matte paint, Kia's electric three-row SUV has provoked plenty of peanut-gallery commentary over its first 10,000 miles with us. Most folks might not know what it is right away, but their intrigue rises when we tell them it's an electric Kia—though that excitement subsides when we point out that this one cost about $76,000.

EVs rack up the miles at a slower pace than our gas-fed fleet, and the EV9 is no exception, having taken us about half a year to reach the 10K mark. But that doesn't mean we don't love driving it. Despite its size, the EV9 is easy to pilot in city traffic and easy to park in crowded lots. Its lengthy 122.0-inch wheelbase and flat floor make the large EV9 feel positively cavernous inside. Combine its cushy interstate ride quality with reclining captain's chairs and deployable ottomans, and it's basically a mobile napping station. While we have yet to subject it to our 75-mph highway range test, its observed economy has risen from 76 to 80 MPGe since our last update at 2450 miles.

Thrift and range are still big sticking points with the EV-curious, so we're making sure to shoehorn in a few longer trips to assess its long-distance viability. Most of these initial miles have been spent schlepping staffers around southeast Michigan, but technical assistant Jacob Kurowicki put on his tri-corner hat and sailed this boat on a 1200-plus-mile trip to Alton, Virginia, and back. The EV9 required three stops in each direction, adding about three hours to the trip at an average of 30 minutes per juice-up. Even then, Kurowicki loved the EV9 as a road-trip companion and said he'd still choose it over our long-term Mazda CX-90, a three-row ute that can refill its gas tank in minutes.

Kurowicki also lauded the Kia's adjustable brake regeneration. A tug at the steering wheel's paddles lets the driver increase or decrease the amount of regen, from none whatsoever to full one-pedal driving. He found this feature especially useful for maximizing efficiency when driving through the mountains, though he noted that switching regen strengths on the fly can induce some unwanted head bobbing if you're not careful.

For as much praise as exists in the EV9's logbook thus far, there are still a few complaints. The climate control display is particularly irksome, as it's sandwiched between the digital gauge cluster and the infotainment touchscreen, in a location that's obstructed by the steering wheel. Its awkward placement also puts some touch functions out of the front passenger's reach. We all agree that the EV9's interior looks great, and we appreciate the user-friendly physical switchgear, but form was clearly prioritized over function when it comes to the capacitive buttons on the dash-spanning trim piece.

Beyond personal quibbles, though, our problems have been delightfully minimal. The wireless charging pad stopped working, but the dealer fixed it under warranty in addition to knocking out a couple of other recalls. We've sunk a total of $88 into the EV9 so far, and that was for a simple tire rotation and multipoint inspection.

Will that stay the same as we move into colder weather? We're certainly hoping so, but either way, we're excited to see how our long-term EV9 handles the rigors of a Midwestern winter.

Months in Fleet: 7 months Current Mileage: 14,424 miles

Average Fuel Economy: 80 MPGe

Battery Capacity: 99.8 kWh Observed Driving Range: 260 miles

Service: $88 Normal Wear: $0 Repair:$0

Damage and Destruction: $0



Introduction

CORRECTION 7/12/24: This story has been updated to correctly state that our long-term EV9 has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Don't look now, but our long-term stable is ﬁlling up with electron-fed steeds. The latest is the excellent Kia EV9, which won a 10Best award for 2024. To see whether the initial love would last, we ordered one for a 40,000-mile test. The EV9 is our ﬁrst three-row electric long-termer, that is if you don't count the 2015 Tesla Model S P85D's third row. And you shouldn't, because those rear-facing seats weren't suitable for anything larger than Elon Musk sans legs. The EV9's back row, meanwhile, can ﬁt full-size humans. Practical and perfect for road trips, three-row SUVs typically get to 40K miles faster than other long-termers—we're interested to see whether that holds true when the vehicle is electric.

Our adopted 2024 Kia EV9 is the second-highest Land trim, with standard all-wheel drive and the larger 99.8-kWh battery (a rear-drive base model with a 76.1-kWh pack starts at $56,395). We pushed the Land's $71,395 starting price to $76,385 as tested with options, including the $2000 reclining captain's chairs that let second-row passengers luxuriate with a deployable ottoman as well as heated and ventilated cushions. The driver and front-seat passenger get climate-controlled thrones as well. With more positions than a dentist chair, and fewer anxiety triggers too, these seats are especially nice for tired parents stuck at kids' after-school activities or drivers who want to catch some z's when the EV9 is plugged in at a charging station.

The EV9 features the same E-GMP platform that underpins other Kia and Hyundai EVs, including the 10Best-winning Hyundai Ioniq 5, the entertaining Kia EV6, and our reigning EV of the Year, the Ioniq 6 sedan. The 800-volt architecture allows EV9 & Co. to rank among the fastest-charging electric vehicles we've tested. Kia claims the EV9's bigger battery can go from a 10 to 80 percent state of charge in 24 minutes when connected to a 350-kW DC fast-charger. We tested a EV9 GT-Line that went from 10 to 90 percent in 38 minutes, with an average charging rate of 136 kilowatts, and gained 100 miles of range in only 14 minutes. Impressive stuff. For those charging at home or elsewhere with a Level 2 (240-volt) connection, every EV9 has a standard 10.9-kW onboard charger.

Along with a sizable 443 lb-ft of instant torque, the EV9 Land's dual electric motors combine for 379 horsepower. This powertrain helped our 5850-pound long-term Land reach 60 mph in 5.1 seconds and zip through the quarter-mile in 13.7 seconds—that's plenty quick, though slower than the GT-Line's 4.5- and 13.3-second times, respectively, owing to that model's greater 516 lb-ft of torque. Despite being nearly 1400 pounds heavier than the V-6-powered Kia Telluride, the EV9 left its gas-fed counterpart in the dust, hitting both marks roughly 1.5 seconds sooner than the last Telluride we tested. Both mid-size SUVs can tow 5000 pounds, and we selected the EV9's $1500 Towing package for such tasks, although lugging a trailer will shrink its EPA-estimated range of 280 miles.

In our 75-mph real-world highway range test, we saw the mechanically similar EV9 GT-Line make it 240 miles on a full charge (30 short of its 270-mile EPA estimate). However, unlike that trim level, with its 21-inch rolling stock, our Land has a set of 20-inchers with slightly narrower Kumho Crughen EV HP71 all-season tires, which still helped it stop from 70 mph in a respectable 178 feet and circle our skidpad with 0.84 g of grip. We'll eventually subject our long-termer to our 75-mph highway range test, but so far its overall observed fuel economy is 76 MPGe.

We're still getting acquainted with our long-term EV9, which has only a couple of thousand miles on the clock. Our early impressions align with previous ones. The structure feels stout, and the hefty three-row EV rides so quietly and smoothly that it's almost Maybach-like. It's quick in a straight line, with handling and braking that feel secure, but the EV9 is at its best when cornering at a steady pace rather than a rapid one. It's softly sprung—perhaps too softly, as that underdamped feeling contributes to head toss when hustling over broken pavement.

Large, heavy doors provide a wide aperture that makes climbing in and out easy. While we love the comfort and flexibility of the second-row captain's chairs, their motorized folding function moves like molasses. The interior is otherwise very fashionable and functional, with fabric-trimmed surfaces that wouldn't look out of place on a Volvo, as well as large and versatile storage bins that you're more likely to see in a minivan than a trendy SUV. We also appreciate that Kia has cut the cord when it comes to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with our EV9 offering wireless connectivity for both.

We're questioning our decision to get the $115 carpeted mat that covers the cargo floor and the back of the third-row seats because it bunches up and makes erecting the seatbacks a physical altercation. It might be better to cut our losses. We're also testing our luck (and likely our patience) with the $995 Ocean Blue Matte paint. It's certainly pretty, but proper maintenance is a commitment to inconvenience, as most automated carwashes will polish the matte ﬁnish to a shiny gloss over time. For folks who avoid commercial carwashes and prefer to detail their ride by hand, the EV9's unique coat might be more enticing. Either way, the big electric Kia's design is a conversation starter, with several people approaching us during a recent trip to northern Michigan to ask about the vehicle. We noticed their initially interested expressions turned to clenched teeth or crinkled noses when we told them how much our EV9 cost and mentioned the paint job's required maintenance.

While skipping the matte paint option is easy, it's harder to avoid spending under $65K on a new 2024 Kia EV9. That's because the bigger battery and mightier all-wheel-drive powertrain start at $65,395 on the Wind trim. Is that price a deal breaker for an EV with a leash that gets shorter as the family road trip gets longer? Will that paint be worth the pain in the ass it'll be to keep clean? Or will the EV9 assuage our fears and prove to be as popular and approachable as gas-powered three-row SUVs? With Kia's biggest electric model foreshadowing the future of family transportation, we now have a year to find out.

Months in Fleet: 3 months Current Mileage: 2450 miles

Average Fuel Economy: 76 MPGe

Battery Capacity: 99.8 kWh Observed Driving Range: 250 miles

Service: $0 Normal Wear: $0 Repair: $0

Damage and Destruction: $0

