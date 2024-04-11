2024 Mazda Miata Specs, Features & Review - Complete Buyer's Guide

Mazda

Overview

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is a favorite among sports car enthusiasts thanks to its relatively affordable price, light curb weight, and sporty driving demeanor. The Miata can be had in either a soft top or retractable hard top, known as the RF.

With the top down and the six-speed manual transmission, the Miata is a car built for fun and driving enthusiasm. As the smallest and sportiest car in Mazda's lineup, it has a strong following for good reason and continues to offer a desirable combination of features that make it an easy car to consider.

The MX-5 Miata is part of a relatively small group of affordable sports cars available in the United States that also includes the Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ. With updated styling for 2024, the Miata now features updated design elements, new infotainment displays, and fresh wheel designs. If a sports car has been on your list of next car considerations, the Miata is well worth a test drive.

2024 Mazda Miata Price (MSRP)

The price of the 2024 Mazda Miata starts at $30,150 and goes up to $41,970 depending on the trim and package.

Trim Levels

Sport: $30,150

Club: $34,245

Grand Touring: $35,450

Grand Touring RF: $38,175

Club RF: $41,970

2024 Mazda Miata Reliability

Is the Mazda Miata a reliable car? Yes, the Miata has a rating for reliability of 79/100 from J.D. Power, meaning that owners of the Miata should not expect to spend significantly more on repairs than owners of other vehicles.

2024 Mazda Miata Specs at a Glance

Vehicle Category: Two-Seater Sports Car

Invoice Price: $29,445.00

Fuel Economy: EPA Fuel Economy, combined/city/highway (29/26/34)

Horsepower: 181

Seating Capacity: 2

Cargo Space: 4.5 cubic feet

Safety Rating: The 2024 Mazda Miata has not been rated for safety by the NHTSA or IIHS.

View full specs below.

2024 Mazda Miata Review

The Miata is still the standard-bearer for affordable sports cars. The MSRP may have finally crept over $30,000 after a standard delivery fee, but that new number brings improved tech and a steering rack designed to improve highway refinement while preserving its performance driving feel. If anything about a sports car appeals to you, the ND-generation Miata remains the obvious answer.

World-beating driving feel

Simple sports car joy

Optional limited-slip differential

Cons

Small two-seat cabin

Major blind spots with the roof up

Not much storage space

Interior Photos of the 2024 Mazda Miata

Exterior Photos of the 2024 Mazda Miata

2024 Mazda Miata FAQs

2024 Mazda Miata Release Date

The 2024 Mazda Miata was released in late 2023 is available at Mazda dealerships now.

2024 Mazda Miata Competitors

Competitors of the 2024 Mazda Miata include the Toyota GR86 and the Subaru BRZ. When shopping for a 2024 Mazda Miata you should consider other models in this competitive set.

2024 Mazda Miata MPG and Fuel Efficiency

What is the MPG for the 2024 Mazda Miata?

The 2024 Mazda Miata gets 29 miles per gallon combined city/hwy.

What is the gas tank size of the 2024 Mazda Miata?

The 2024 Mazda Miata gas tank size is 11.9 gallons which is fairly typical for a car of that size.

How much does gas cost to fill up the 2024 Mazda Miata?

It costs approximately $40-$50 to fill up the gas tank considering average gas prices.

What kind of gas does the 2024 Mazda Miata take?

The 2024 Mazda Miata takes premium unleaded gasoline.

2024 Mazda Miata Performance

What is the top speed for a 2024 Mazda Miata?

The top speed for the 2024 Mazda Miata is 140 mph.

How fast is the 0-60 time for a 2024 Mazda Miata?

The 0-60 time for the 2024 Mazda Miata is 5.7 seconds.

How fast is the quarter mile time for a 2024 Mazda Miata?

The 1/4 mike time for the 2024 Mazda Miata is 14.5 seconds.

What is the towing capacity of make model?

Towing is not recommended with a 2024 Mazda Miata.

2024 Mazda Miata Weight and Dimensions

How much does the 2024 Mazda Miata weigh?

The 2024 Mazda Miata weighs 2,345 lbs.

What are the dimensions of 2024 Mazda Miata?

The dimensions of the 2024 Mazda Miata are a wheelbase of 90.9 inches, a length of 154.1 inches and width of 68.3 inches.

What is the height of 2024 Mazda Miata?

The height of the 2024 Mazda Miata is 48.6 inches.

How long is the 2024 Mazda Miata?

The 2024 Mazda Miata is 154.1 inches long.

2024 Mazda Miata Manufacturing

Where is the 2024 Mazda Miata made?

The 2024 Mazda Miata is made in Japan at Mazda's Hiroshima plant.

What is the 2024 Mazda Miata made out of?

The 2024 Mazda Miata is made out of galvanized steel and aluminum panels.





2024 Mazda Miata Safety Rating and Reliability

Is the 2024 Mazda Miata a reliable car?

The 2024 Mazda Miata has a 79/100 reliability score according to J.D. Power

What is the safety rating of the make model?

The 2024 Mazda Miata has not been rated for safety by the NHTSA or IIHS.

2024 Mazda Miata: Full Specs and Features

Vehicle

EPA Classification: Two Seaters

Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive

Engine

Engine Order Code: NA

Engine Type and Required Fuel: Premium Unleaded I-4

Displacement (liters/cubic inches): 2.0 L/122

Fuel System: Gasoline Direct Injection

Maximum Horsepower @ RPM: 181 @ 7000

Maximum Torque @ RPM: 151 @ 4000

Cooling System Capacity (quarts): NA

Transmission

Transmission Order Code: NA

Transmission Description: Manual or Automatic

Number of Transmission Speeds: 6

First Gear Ratio (:1): 5.09

Second Gear Ratio (:1): 2.99

Third Gear Ratio (:1): 2.04

Fourth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.59

Fifth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.29

Sixth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.00

Reverse Ratio (:1): 4.70

Final Drive Axle Ratio (:1): 2.87

Clutch Size: NA

Fuel Economy and Range

EPA Greenhouse Gas Score: NA

CO2 Emissions, 15K mi/year (tons): 6.1 (Est)

Range, city/highway (miles): 309.40 / 404.60

EPA Fuel Economy, combined/city/highway (mpg): 29 (Est) / 26 (Est) / 34 (Est)

Fuel Tank

Fuel Capacity / Gas Tank Size: 11.9

Aux Fuel Tank Capacity (gallons): NA

Exterior Dimensions

Wheelbase (inches): 90.9

Length (inches): 154.1

Width, without mirrors (inches): 68.3

Height (inches): 49

Front Track Width (inches): 58.9

Rear Track Width (inches): 59.2

Minimum Ground Clearance (inches): 5.3

Interior Dimensions

Passenger / Seating Capacity: 2

Front Head Room (inches): 36.8

Front Leg Room (inches): 43.1

Front Shoulder Room (inches): 52.2

Front Hip Room (inches): 52

Cargo Area Dimensions

Trunk Space (cubic feet): 4.5

Steering

Steering Type: Rack-Pinion

Turning Diameter / Radius, curb to curb (feet): 30.8

Suspension

Front Suspension Type: Double Wishbone

Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Link

Brakes

Brake Type: 4-Wheel Disc

Anti-Lock-Braking System: 4-Wheel

Front Brake Rotors, diameter x thickness (inches): 11

Rear Brake Rotors, diameter x thickness (inches): 11

Wheels and Tires

Front Wheel Size (inches): 17 X 7

Front Wheel Material: Forged Aluminum

Front Tire Size: P205/45WR17

Rear Wheel Size (inches): 17 X 7

Rear Wheel Material: Forged Aluminum

Rear Tire Size: P205/45WR17

Towing

Maximum Trailer Weight, dead weight hitch (pounds): NA

Maximum Tongue Weight, dead weight hitch (pounds): NA

Maximum Trailer Weight, weight distributing hitch (pounds): NA

Maximum Tongue Weight, weight distributing hitch (pounds): NA

Weight Information

Base Curb Weight (pounds): 2452

Electrical

Cold Cranking Amps @ 0° F: NA

Maximum Alternator Capacity (amps): 100

Why Trust Us?

Road & Track is a window into a nearly unattainable car-centric lifestyle. In our pixels and pages, readers feel what it’s like to drive the most incredible cars, view the most exclusive collections, and travel the world to witness the stories that will become legends of the road.

We cherish enthusiast vehicles of all speeds and abilities, and strive to deliver every sound, smell, g-force, and glint of polished metal as though our community members experienced it themselves.

Road & Track is written for the automotive enthusiast, covering car and motorsport news, blended with wide-ranging feature stories, investigations, reviews, and columns.

Road & Track's road tests and comparison tests are the most thorough in the industry, focusing primarily on domestic and imported sports cars and sports sedans that are a cut above the ordinary in performance, handling, engineering, and efficiency. These are cars that, above all, are fun to drive.

Learn more about our team here.

