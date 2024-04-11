2024 Mazda Miata Specs, Features & Review - Complete Buyer's Guide
Overview
The Mazda MX-5 Miata is a favorite among sports car enthusiasts thanks to its relatively affordable price, light curb weight, and sporty driving demeanor. The Miata can be had in either a soft top or retractable hard top, known as the RF.
With the top down and the six-speed manual transmission, the Miata is a car built for fun and driving enthusiasm. As the smallest and sportiest car in Mazda's lineup, it has a strong following for good reason and continues to offer a desirable combination of features that make it an easy car to consider.
The MX-5 Miata is part of a relatively small group of affordable sports cars available in the United States that also includes the Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ. With updated styling for 2024, the Miata now features updated design elements, new infotainment displays, and fresh wheel designs. If a sports car has been on your list of next car considerations, the Miata is well worth a test drive.
2024 Mazda Miata Price (MSRP)
The price of the 2024 Mazda Miata starts at $30,150 and goes up to $41,970 depending on the trim and package.
Trim Levels
Sport: $30,150
Club: $34,245
Grand Touring: $35,450
Grand Touring RF: $38,175
Club RF: $41,970
2024 Mazda Miata Reliability
Is the Mazda Miata a reliable car? Yes, the Miata has a rating for reliability of 79/100 from J.D. Power, meaning that owners of the Miata should not expect to spend significantly more on repairs than owners of other vehicles.
2024 Mazda Miata Specs at a Glance
Vehicle Category: Two-Seater Sports Car
Invoice Price: $29,445.00
Fuel Economy: EPA Fuel Economy, combined/city/highway (29/26/34)
Horsepower: 181
Seating Capacity: 2
Cargo Space: 4.5 cubic feet
Safety Rating: The 2024 Mazda Miata has not been rated for safety by the NHTSA or IIHS.
View full specs below.
2024 Mazda Miata Review
The Miata is still the standard-bearer for affordable sports cars. The MSRP may have finally crept over $30,000 after a standard delivery fee, but that new number brings improved tech and a steering rack designed to improve highway refinement while preserving its performance driving feel. If anything about a sports car appeals to you, the ND-generation Miata remains the obvious answer.
World-beating driving feel
Simple sports car joy
Optional limited-slip differential
Cons
Small two-seat cabin
Major blind spots with the roof up
Not much storage space
Interior Photos of the 2024 Mazda Miata
Exterior Photos of the 2024 Mazda Miata
2024 Mazda Miata FAQs
2024 Mazda Miata Release Date
The 2024 Mazda Miata was released in late 2023 is available at Mazda dealerships now.
2024 Mazda Miata Competitors
Competitors of the 2024 Mazda Miata include the Toyota GR86 and the Subaru BRZ. When shopping for a 2024 Mazda Miata you should consider other models in this competitive set.
2024 Mazda Miata MPG and Fuel Efficiency
What is the MPG for the 2024 Mazda Miata?
The 2024 Mazda Miata gets 29 miles per gallon combined city/hwy.
What is the gas tank size of the 2024 Mazda Miata?
The 2024 Mazda Miata gas tank size is 11.9 gallons which is fairly typical for a car of that size.
How much does gas cost to fill up the 2024 Mazda Miata?
It costs approximately $40-$50 to fill up the gas tank considering average gas prices.
What kind of gas does the 2024 Mazda Miata take?
The 2024 Mazda Miata takes premium unleaded gasoline.
2024 Mazda Miata Performance
What is the top speed for a 2024 Mazda Miata?
The top speed for the 2024 Mazda Miata is 140 mph.
How fast is the 0-60 time for a 2024 Mazda Miata?
The 0-60 time for the 2024 Mazda Miata is 5.7 seconds.
How fast is the quarter mile time for a 2024 Mazda Miata?
The 1/4 mike time for the 2024 Mazda Miata is 14.5 seconds.
What is the towing capacity of make model?
Towing is not recommended with a 2024 Mazda Miata.
2024 Mazda Miata Weight and Dimensions
How much does the 2024 Mazda Miata weigh?
The 2024 Mazda Miata weighs 2,345 lbs.
What are the dimensions of 2024 Mazda Miata?
The dimensions of the 2024 Mazda Miata are a wheelbase of 90.9 inches, a length of 154.1 inches and width of 68.3 inches.
What is the height of 2024 Mazda Miata?
The height of the 2024 Mazda Miata is 48.6 inches.
How long is the 2024 Mazda Miata?
The 2024 Mazda Miata is 154.1 inches long.
2024 Mazda Miata Manufacturing
Where is the 2024 Mazda Miata made?
The 2024 Mazda Miata is made in Japan at Mazda's Hiroshima plant.
What is the 2024 Mazda Miata made out of?
The 2024 Mazda Miata is made out of galvanized steel and aluminum panels.
2024 Mazda Miata Safety Rating and Reliability
Is the 2024 Mazda Miata a reliable car?
The 2024 Mazda Miata has a 79/100 reliability score according to J.D. Power
What is the safety rating of the make model?
The 2024 Mazda Miata has not been rated for safety by the NHTSA or IIHS.
2024 Mazda Miata: Full Specs and Features
Vehicle
EPA Classification: Two Seaters
Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive
Engine
Engine Order Code: NA
Engine Type and Required Fuel: Premium Unleaded I-4
Displacement (liters/cubic inches): 2.0 L/122
Fuel System: Gasoline Direct Injection
Maximum Horsepower @ RPM: 181 @ 7000
Maximum Torque @ RPM: 151 @ 4000
Cooling System Capacity (quarts): NA
Transmission
Transmission Order Code: NA
Transmission Description: Manual or Automatic
Number of Transmission Speeds: 6
First Gear Ratio (:1): 5.09
Second Gear Ratio (:1): 2.99
Third Gear Ratio (:1): 2.04
Fourth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.59
Fifth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.29
Sixth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.00
Reverse Ratio (:1): 4.70
Final Drive Axle Ratio (:1): 2.87
Clutch Size: NA
Fuel Economy and Range
EPA Greenhouse Gas Score: NA
CO2 Emissions, 15K mi/year (tons): 6.1 (Est)
Range, city/highway (miles): 309.40 / 404.60
EPA Fuel Economy, combined/city/highway (mpg): 29 (Est) / 26 (Est) / 34 (Est)
Fuel Tank
Fuel Capacity / Gas Tank Size: 11.9
Aux Fuel Tank Capacity (gallons): NA
Exterior Dimensions
Wheelbase (inches): 90.9
Length (inches): 154.1
Width, without mirrors (inches): 68.3
Height (inches): 49
Front Track Width (inches): 58.9
Rear Track Width (inches): 59.2
Minimum Ground Clearance (inches): 5.3
Interior Dimensions
Passenger / Seating Capacity: 2
Front Head Room (inches): 36.8
Front Leg Room (inches): 43.1
Front Shoulder Room (inches): 52.2
Front Hip Room (inches): 52
Cargo Area Dimensions
Trunk Space (cubic feet): 4.5
Steering
Steering Type: Rack-Pinion
Turning Diameter / Radius, curb to curb (feet): 30.8
Suspension
Front Suspension Type: Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Link
Brakes
Brake Type: 4-Wheel Disc
Anti-Lock-Braking System: 4-Wheel
Front Brake Rotors, diameter x thickness (inches): 11
Rear Brake Rotors, diameter x thickness (inches): 11
Wheels and Tires
Front Wheel Size (inches): 17 X 7
Front Wheel Material: Forged Aluminum
Front Tire Size: P205/45WR17
Rear Wheel Size (inches): 17 X 7
Rear Wheel Material: Forged Aluminum
Rear Tire Size: P205/45WR17
Towing
Maximum Trailer Weight, dead weight hitch (pounds): NA
Maximum Tongue Weight, dead weight hitch (pounds): NA
Maximum Trailer Weight, weight distributing hitch (pounds): NA
Maximum Tongue Weight, weight distributing hitch (pounds): NA
Weight Information
Base Curb Weight (pounds): 2452
Electrical
Cold Cranking Amps @ 0° F: NA
Maximum Alternator Capacity (amps): 100
