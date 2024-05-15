2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness Adds Off-Road Character

Subaru



The Subaru Crosstrek might be one of the marque's best ideas since it brought the WRX to the United States. The Crosstrek entered its third generation last year and added the popular Wilderness trim to its lineup. Like other Subaru models that wear the Wilderness badge, this Crosstrek adds some extra ground clearance, cladding, and more capable all-terrain rubber.

Joining those upgrades is a wild badging array that isn’t shy about advertising its Wilderness efforts. Nestled under the hood is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder boxer that sends 182 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque through Subaru’s Lineartronic continuously variable transmission.



On this episode of Quick Spin, Autoweek executive editor Tom Murphy puts the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness through its paces, then takes you on a guided tour of this Subaru and highlights some of the changes that come with the Wilderness package.

Murphy takes you along for a live drive review of this Crosstrek, then chats with host Wesley Wren about the Crosstrek Wilderness, where this Subie sits in the sales charts among its competition, and more. Closing the show, the pair break down what makes the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness special.

Tune in below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever podcasts are played.