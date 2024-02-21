2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Configurator Is Live

Toyota

Cancel your plans for the rest of the day. The highly anticipated 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser configurator is now live. You can choose from three different trim levels, each one being significantly less expensive than the previous generation that left our shores after the 2021 model year. The 2024 models offer minimal options but myriad accessories to help you outfit your perfect SUV.

The 2024 Land Cruiser returns to its roots. It leans away from the luxury vehicle it became and now prioritizes being a capable and rugged SUV. The base 2024 model is roughly $30,000 less expensive than the 2021 model. The trims and pricing are below. Each price includes a $1,395 delivery, processing, and handling fee.

Land Cruiser 1958: $57,345

Land Cruiser: $63,345

Land Cruiser First Edition: $76,345

All Land Cruiser trims are equipped with the same powertrain. The i-FORCE MAX hybrid makes 326 net combined horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. This power is sent to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Each trim also features a full-time 4WD system with rear and center locking differentials. They all have the same 6,000-pound tow rating. The only significant mechanical difference is that the Land Cruiser and Land Cruiser First Edition trims get a Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism (SDM) which increases suspension flex and helps the front tires stay on the ground.

Toyota

So, you don’t have to spring for the most expensive trim if you want all the mechanical goodies. However, if you like the rectangular headlight look, you need to get the middle-grade Land Cruiser as the 1958 and First Edition both come with round headlights. The top two trim levels do have additional standard equipment such as a 12.3-inch digital display, compared to the 7-inch display in the 1958.

Options are pretty basic on the 1958 trim. It is only available in three colors: black, Meteor Shower, and Ice Cap. And those are all paired with a black cloth interior. There are no real options beyond that, but there are many accessories to choose from. The most expensive is the roof rack at $1,400. You can also add rock rails, cargo mats, body-side molding, and even an integrated dash cam. Performance accessories are limited to a $90 TRD panel air filter.

Toyota

Stepping up to the mid-level Land Cruiser opens up a plethora of interior and exterior color choices. Seven exterior color options are available including a Trail Dust and Heritage blue that each come with a roof painted in grayscape for $350. A black SofTex interior is standard, but you can also opt for black leather, java leather, or java SofTex. Each of those requires the $4,600 Premium Package. That package includes a 14-speaker JBL audio system, a digital key, a power moonroof, a center console cool box, a digital rearview mirror, a wireless charging pad, a head-up display, lane-keep assist, and front cross-traffic alert. The power moonroof can be added as a stand-alone option for $800. And you can upgrade to 20-inch wheels for $1,200. The accessories list is similar to that of the 1958 trim.

Getting the Top Dog First Edition adds in just about all the optional items from the mid-grade Land Cruiser. The First Edition has leather seats, wireless charging, a console cool box, rock rails, JBL audio and more all as standard. The accessory list is similar to the other trim levels. The First Edition will be limited to just 5,000 units. So, if you want one of those, you will want to hop on the configurator now and put your name on your dealer's list as soon as possible.



