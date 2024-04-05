2024 Toyota Tacoma Specs, Features & Review - Complete Buyer's Guide

Mack Hogan

Overview

There was a period of time when a mid-size pickup truck buyer only had a few options to choose from. Today, the segment has more from several brands either introducing or reviving mid-size truck nameplates. Despite a more crowded list of choices, the Toyota Tacoma has remained a favorite choice among mid-size truck buyers.

The Tacoma offers multiple bed and cab configurations as well as a new 326-horsepower hybrid option. Now in its fourth generation, the Tacoma carries on the pickup's legacy into the future with its latest version that continues to earn the attention of drivers who want pickup truck functionality with a smaller, more nimble driving experience.

The Tacoma is available in multiple trim levels that range from relatively basic to well-appointed with a sizable list of features. For 2024, the Tacoma relies on different versions of a potent turbo 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. It dropped its V-6 engine option, similar to the Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado, and GMC Canyon.

If you want a mid-size with a V-6, you'll have to look elsewhere, at the Tacoma's competitors like the Nissan Frontier or Jeep Gladiator. Despite the change in engine choices, the Tacoma still offers adequate power that should suit the needs of most mid-size truck buyers.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Price (MSRP)

The price of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma starts at $32,995 and goes up to $53,595 depending on the trim and package.

Trim Levels

SR: $32,995

SR5: $37,695

TRD PreRunner: $39,595

TRD Sport: $40,895

TRD Off-Road: $43,295

Limited: $53,595

2024 Toyota Tacoma Reliability

Is the Toyota Tacoma a reliable vehicle? Yes, J.D. Power rates the Tacoma with a reliability rating of 83/100, which is above average.

Repairpal mentions that the number of major repairs needed for the average Toyota Tacoma is less than the average vehicle.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Specs at a Glance

Vehicle Category: Mid-Size Pickup Truck

Base Invoice Price: $32,227.00

Fuel Economy: EPA Fuel Economy, combined/city/highway (23/20/26)

Horsepower: 228 - 326

Seating Capacity: 5

Cargo Space: 27.5 cubic feet- 33.8 cubic feet

Safety Rating: 4 Stars (NHTSA)

2024 Toyota Tacoma FAQs

2024 Toyota Tacoma Release Date

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma was released in late 2023 and is currently available at Toyota dealerships.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Competitors

Competitors of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma include the Jeep Gladiator, Nissan Frontier, Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Ranger, GMC Canyon, and Honda Ridgeline. When shopping for a 2024 Toyota Tacoma you should consider other models in this competitive set.

2024 Toyota Tacoma MPG and Fuel Efficiency

What is the MPG for the 2024 Toyota Tacoma?

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma gets 23 miles per gallon, combined city/hwy.

What is the gas tank size of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma?

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma gas tank size is 18.2 gallons, which is in line with other similar pickup trucks.

How much does gas cost to fill up the 2024 Toyota Tacoma?

It costs approximately $70 to fill up the gas tank considering average gas prices.

What kind of gas does the 2024 Toyota Tacoma take?

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma takes regular unleaded gas.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Performance

What is the top speed for a 2024 Toyota Tacoma?

The top speed for the 2024 Toyota Tacoma is 106 mph.

How fast is the 0-60 time for a 2024 Toyota Tacoma?

The 0-60 time for the 2024 Toyota Tacoma is 7 seconds.

How fast is the quarter mile time for a 2024 Toyota Tacoma?

The 1/4 mile time for the 2024 Toyota Tacoma is 15.3 seconds.

What is the towing capacity of 2024 Toyota Tacoma?

The towing capacity of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma is 6,500 pounds.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Weight and Dimensions

How much does the 2024 Toyota Tacoma weigh?

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma weighs 4,794 lbs.

What are the dimensions of 2024 Toyota Tacoma?

The dimensions of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma ar a wheelbase of 131.9 inches, length of 213.0 inches and width of 77.9 inches.

What is the height of 2024 Toyota Tacoma?

The height of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma is 74.6 inches.

How long is the 2024 Toyota Tacoma?

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma is 213.0 inches long.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Manufacturing

Where is the 2024 Toyota Tacoma made?

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma is made in San Antonio, Texas.

What is the 2024 Toyota Tacoma made out of?

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma is made out of galvanized steel and aluminum panels.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Safety Rating and Reliability

Is the 2024 Toyota Tacoma a reliable car?

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma has a 83/100 reliability score according to J.D. Power.

What is the safety rating of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma?

The Toyota Tacoma has a safety rating of 4/5 stars according to the NHTSA.

2024 Toyota Tacoma: Full Specs and Features

Vehicle

Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive or Four Wheel Drive

Engine

Engine Order Code: NA

Engine Type and Required Fuel: Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4

Displacement (liters/cubic inches): 2.4 L/146

Fuel System: Port/Direct Injection

Maximum Horsepower @ RPM: 228 @ 6000

Maximum Torque @ RPM: 243 @ 1600

Cooling System Capacity (quarts): NA

Engine Oil Cooler: None

Transmission

Transmission Order Code: NA

Transmission Description: Automatic w/OD

Number of Transmission Speeds: 8

First Gear Ratio (:1): 4.41

Second Gear Ratio (:1): 2.81

Third Gear Ratio (:1): 1.95

Fourth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.51

Fifth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.27

Sixth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.00

Seventh Gear Ratio (:1): 0.79

Eighth Gear Ratio (:1): 0.65

Reverse Ratio (:1): 3.65

Final Drive Axle Ratio (:1): NA

Transfer Case Model: None

Transfer Case Gear Ratio, high (:1): NA

Transfer Case Gear Ratio, low (:1): NA

Clutch Size: NA

Fuel Economy and Range

EPA Greenhouse Gas Score: NA

CO2 Emissions, 15K mi/year (tons): NA

Range, city/highway (miles): 364.00 / 473.20

EPA Fuel Economy, combined/city/highway (mpg): 23 (Est) / 20 (Est) / 26 (Est)

Fuel Tank

Fuel Capacity / Gas Tank Size: 18.2

Aux Fuel Tank Capacity (gallons): NA

Exterior Dimensions

Wheelbase (inches): 131.9

Length (inches): 213

Width, without mirrors (inches): 76.9

Height (inches): 74

Interior Dimensions

Passenger / Seating Capacity: 2

Front Head Room (inches): 39.7

Front Leg Room (inches): 41.8

Front Shoulder Room (inches): 58.3

Front Hip Room (inches): 56.8

Cargo Area Dimensions

Cargo Bed Length (inches): 73.5

Cargo Bed Width at Floor (inches): 53

Cargo Bed Width Between Wheelhousings (inches): 44.7

Cargo Bed Height (inches): 20.2

Steering

Steering Type: Rack-Pinion

Turning Diameter / Radius, curb to curb (feet): 45.8

Suspension

Front Suspension Type: Double Wishbone

Rear Suspension Type: Leaf

Brakes

Brake Type: 4-Wheel Disc

Anti-Lock-Braking System: 4-Wheel

Front Brake Rotors, diameter x thickness (inches): 12.6

Rear Brake Rotors, diameter x thickness (inches): 12.2

Wheels and Tires

Front Wheel Size (inches): 17 X 7

Front Wheel Material: Styled Steel

Front Tire Size: P245/70SR17

Rear Wheel Size (inches): 17 X 7

Rear Wheel Material: Styled Steel

Rear Tire Size: P245/70SR17

Spare Wheel Size (inches): Full-Size

Spare Wheel Material: Steel

Spare Tire Size: Full-Size

Towing

Maximum Towing Capacity (pounds): 3500

Maximum Trailer Weight, dead weight hitch (pounds): 3500

Maximum Tongue Weight, dead weight hitch (pounds): 350

Maximum Trailer Weight, weight distributing hitch (pounds): 3500

Maximum Tongue Weight, weight distributing hitch (pounds): 350

Weight Information

Base Curb Weight (pounds): 4145

Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (pounds): 5605.00

Electrical

Cold Cranking Amps @ 0° F (2nd): NA

Cold Cranking Amps @ 0° F: NA

Maximum Alternator Capacity (amps): NA

