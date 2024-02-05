2025 Audi RS6 Avant GT: Every Angle

Associated Press

Boeing discovered another problem in some of its 737 Max fuselages that may delay deliveries of about 50 planes in the latest quality gaffe to plague the giant aircraft manufacturer. The head of Boeing's commercial airplanes division said some planes that have not yet been delivered to airlines will need to be reworked, but he said the issue did not affect the safety of Max jetliners that are already flying. The revelation of new quality issues involving Boeing planes came as another leading airline executive took aim at the manufacturer.