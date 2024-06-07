2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV Production Launch Photo Gallery

Tom Murphy

2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV is ready for delivery.

Honda

Plant associates and media gather for this week's production launch of 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV in Marysville, Ohio.

Tom Murphy

Production of the 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV is likely to see fewer than 500 units in its first year.

Tom Murphy

Tom Murphy

There's no automated assembly line for 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.

Tom Murphy

Robotic welders assemble body of 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.

Honda

Every 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV body is closely scanned and inspected for build quality.

Tom Murphy

2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV is near ready for painting.

Tom Murphy

Front fascia for 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.

Tom Murphy

For now, 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV will only be available in California, which has about 70 hydrogen refueling stations.

Tom Murphy

2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV comes in two colors: white and grayish blue.

Tom Murphy

Some 100 employees assemble the 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV at Honda's Performance Manufacturing Center.

Tom Murphy

PMC has a newly retooled paint shop to produce 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.

Honda

2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV signals Honda's steadfast commitment to hydrogen-fueled mobility.

Honda

Hydrogen fuel tanks for 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.

Honda

Hydrogen tanks installed underneath 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.

Tom Murphy

Instrument panel installed in 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.

Tom Murphy

2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV interior.

Tom Murphy

Bill Peck is plant project leader for 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.

Tom Murphy

Rear suspension is ready for installation.

Tom Murphy

Battery pack in 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV allows for 29 miles of all-electric range.

Honda

Fuel-cell module is ready for installation up front.

Tom Murphy

Hydrogen fuel cells arrive from plant in Brownstown Township, Michigan, a joint venture plant owned by Honda and General Motors.

Tom Murphy

Window regulator installed in 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.

Tom Murphy

2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.

Tom Murphy

Honda's Performance Manufacturing Center had produced NSX supercars until November 2022.

Tom Murphy

Undercarriage of 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.

Tom Murphy

Exhaust pipe of 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.

Tom Murphy

2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV emits only water.

Tom Murphy

2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV is also a clean power source capable of running small home appliances—and the new Honda Motocompacto e-scooter.

Tom Murphy

Honda's Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio is hand-building the 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.

Tom Murphy

Short test drive of 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV took us through this covered bridge near Marysville, Ohio.