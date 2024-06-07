2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV Production Launch Photo Gallery
2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV is ready for delivery.
Plant associates and media gather for this week's production launch of 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV in Marysville, Ohio.
Production of the 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV is likely to see fewer than 500 units in its first year.
There's no automated assembly line for 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.
Robotic welders assemble body of 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.
Every 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV body is closely scanned and inspected for build quality.
2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV is near ready for painting.
Front fascia for 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.
For now, 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV will only be available in California, which has about 70 hydrogen refueling stations.
2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV comes in two colors: white and grayish blue.
Some 100 employees assemble the 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV at Honda's Performance Manufacturing Center.
PMC has a newly retooled paint shop to produce 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.
2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV signals Honda's steadfast commitment to hydrogen-fueled mobility.
Hydrogen fuel tanks for 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.
Hydrogen tanks installed underneath 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.
Instrument panel installed in 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.
2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV interior.
Bill Peck is plant project leader for 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.
Rear suspension is ready for installation.
Battery pack in 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV allows for 29 miles of all-electric range.
Fuel-cell module is ready for installation up front.
Hydrogen fuel cells arrive from plant in Brownstown Township, Michigan, a joint venture plant owned by Honda and General Motors.
Window regulator installed in 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.
2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.
Honda's Performance Manufacturing Center had produced NSX supercars until November 2022.
Undercarriage of 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.
Exhaust pipe of 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.
2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV emits only water.
2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV is also a clean power source capable of running small home appliances—and the new Honda Motocompacto e-scooter.
Honda's Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio is hand-building the 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.
Short test drive of 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV took us through this covered bridge near Marysville, Ohio.