2025 Toyota Crown Signia Photo Gallery

Associated Press

Months after Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointees agreed to end a protracted legal fight, the two sides are set to approve an agreement that could result in the company investing up to $17 billion into its Florida resort and opens the door to a fifth major theme park at Walt Disney World. The five DeSantis-appointed supervisors who oversee the Disney World district voted Wednesday to give initial approval to a new development agreement that both sides had agreed to negotiate after a March settlement ended their state court lawsuits against each other. Woody Rodriguez, director of external affairs for the Disney parks, told board members that the agreement will allow the company to make substantial investments in Disney World.