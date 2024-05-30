$3 Million Worth of Classic Cars And Trucks Recovered By Police

Classic Fords and Corvettes were seized after the arrests. - Photo: Ontario Provincial Police

A massive haul of classic cars has been uncovered by police in Ontario, Canada, following a months-long investigation into a spate of thefts north of the border. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recovered $3 million worth of classics, including old Corvettes and Ford trucks, and arrested two people in connection with the haul.



A collection of 16 cars including MK1 Corvettes, a Ford F-1 pickup truck and several Ford coupes was uncovered by police in Stirling, Ontario, earlier this month, reports Road & Track. Two people have been arrested in connection to the haul, with Robert Bradshaw, 54, and Gary Leblanc, 55, now facing charges of theft of motor vehicles over $5,000, fraud over $5,000, using forged documents and conspiracy to commit an indictable offense.

An investigation into the pair was launched back in 2023, reports Global News. The investigation was sparked after complaints were made to police about theft of vehicles that could amount to as much as $3 million. As the site explains:

OPP say their extensive investigation led to a search warrant being issued on May 14 at an address in Stirling, a rural community 25 kilometers (15 miles) north of Belleville and approximately 450 kilometers (280 miles) east of Lambton County. Investigators located several of the reported stolen vehicles, including some classic cars. Police also seized 16 vehicles from the two accused as proceeds of crime.

The pair now faces a slew of convictions, with Leblanc also picking up an additional charge for uttering threats, according to Global News. After being charged by officers in Canada, the pair was released from custody and they are now due to appear in court later this year.

The investigation into the full extent of the Bradshaw and Leblanc’s crimes remains ongoing, with teams from Ontario’s emergency response units, crime units and auto theft departments all involved in the operation.

Importantly, the cars seized by the authorities don’t appear to have been damaged through the ordeal, so hopefully they can quickly be returned to their rightful owners to get back on the road again.

