This Was the 86 Shooting Brake Concept Toyota Never Built

Toyota

Back in October, Toyota celebrated the 50th anniversary of its CALTY Design Research center with a look at a few unused sports car and supercar designs. Now, the brand is following that up with a handful of new unused concepts from 50 years of Calty designs.

The most exciting is a Toyota 86-based five-door shooting brake. The 2012 concept, called the X86D, drops the first-generation 86's sports car premise to build a dramatic all-wheel drive hatch with the a spectacular wraparound piece of rear glass. The car would have used the same flat-four engine, but the extra doors and drive wheels would have made for a very different final product.

Toyota

The Future High Performance Concept, created in 1989, is not quite as related to any specific production car. This concept featured an engine that raised from the vehicle for additional cooling and a moving windscreen structure that could be closed while the car is parked. Nothing like this project ever came to be.

The latest look into the Calty archives also features two city cars and a "Baby Lunar Cruiser," but the most interesting piece shared by the studio lately may be what it revealed in an unrelated Instagram post on Friday. This is an unused interior concept for the latest Land Cruiser, unveiled back in August. The design takes the concept of the now-retired FJ Cruiser one step further, combining big blocky accents and unique materials to make something that looks ready for just about anything. Information is split evenly between four different screens and more traditional analog gauges, creating a one-of-a-kind look. The simple, screen-focused interior Toyota ultimately chose will be a better fit for most buyers, but this look would have been memorable.

